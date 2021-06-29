FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Massive smart lighting sale from $8: Outdoor string lights, LED bulbs, RGBIC table lamps, more

-
From $8

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its App-enabled 48-foot Outdoor LED String Light Kit for $27.99 shipped with the code H7010191M at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally spend around $40 for this kit and today’s deal is the best available. Featuring 48 feet of lighting here, there are 15 individual bulbs hung across the string. You’ll find that it connects over Bluetooth to your smartphone for brightness control and more. This is a great way to upgrade your backyard or patio for summer BBQs, so don’t miss out on this great deal. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for many other smart home discounts that you’ll also want to take advantage of.

More smart home deals:

After you finish shopping the deals above, don’t forget to swing by our smart home guide for other great discounts. It’s updated daily with the best sales that we can find from around the web. Just today, we found the Eve Room at a 2021 low of $90, so be sure to give that a look as well.

More on Govee’s Outdoor String Light Kit:

Smart App Control: Conveniently manage your 48ft outdoor string lights within a 230ft Bluetooth connection range, without any light switch. Enjoy 6 scene modes, enliven your backyard dinners easily via the Govee Home app.

