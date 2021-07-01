July has arrived and we’re getting a new collection of kits from the LEGO Group. While not quite as expansive as previous waves, this month is making up for the lack in quantity by doubling down on quality. Headlined by the latest collaborations delivering first-of-a-kind adidas kits to new most recent Ideas creations and more, you’ll want to head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for July.

LEGO fans have already had quite a few new collections of kits launch throughout 2021 so far, but a new month has arrived, and that means even more models to assemble. You’ll still find highlights of the January, March, April, and June waves in our previous coverage, but for now, it’s time to sift through all of the just-released builds. There are quite a few highly anticipated kits making a debut today, including the largest Marvel creation to date alongside an 11,000-piece mosaic, 20th anniversary kits from the Wizarding World, and more.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

adidas

Kicking off all of the new sets this month is arguably one of the year’s most anticipated LEGO releases since being announced earlier in July. As just the latest in collaborations with adidas, the all-new Originals Superstar deliver a life-size recreation of the iconic kicks assembled out of 731 pieces. Alongside being able to assemble either a left or right-footed version, the set comes complete with a shoelace and display stand. It enters at $79.99 and, like all of the other new kits today, is now available for purchase. And for a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our launch coverage.

July is also seeing the LEGO Group offer its latest Gift with Purchase, a miniature version of the iconic shoe. You can get all of the details on the build right here as well as information on bringing it to your collection for free when spending $85 or more on select builds.

Ideas

The latest creation from the Ideas team is officially arriving today after going up for purchase a tad early for LEGO VIP members last month. Now everyone has the opportunity to assemble the new Typewriter, which stacks up to 2,079 pieces and delivers a retro-themed build complete with a working typing mechanism and more.

Alongside details like all-new printed tiles for the keys and a copy of a letter written and signed by the chairman of the LEGO Group, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen. Arriving as one of the more expensive creations in July, it packs a $199.99 price tag and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Monkie Kid

A theme that hasn’t been getting as much love as some of the other in-house LEGO collections is Monkie Kid, but that’s coming to an end for July. With three new creations having just landed, the theme that originally launched just over a year ago now has some interesting builds joining the lineup.

Headlining is the Bone Demon set, which enters as the wave’s flagship creation at the $119.99 price point with 1,375 pieces. This one assembles a Voltron-like mecha of sorts that combines several smaller builds into a massive creation. We’ve come to expect that the Monkie Kid line delivers eye-catching models you won’t find elsewhere in the LEGO lineup, and this month’s new additions certainly deliver on that.

Check out all three of the new LEGO Monkie Kid builds for July below:

The Bone Demon: $119.99 | 1,375 pieces

| 1,375 pieces Pigsy’s Noodle Tank: $59.99 | 662 pieces

| 662 pieces Sandy’s Power Loader Mech: $54.99 | 520 pieces

Disney

Last up today, the LEGO Group is expanding its ongoing theme of Disney kits with one of its most requested builds to date. Joining the like of the massive Disney Castle is yet another icon from the more recent side of the company’s various franchises. Stacking up to 1,709 pieces, the all-new Ice Castle from Frozen delivers a unique transparent and white build that towers over all of the other kits from inspired by the movie at 25.5 inches tall.

Alongside including LEGO versions of Elsa, Anna, and the rest of the crew, there’s a decked -out interior to recreate scenes from the movie. Though for older fans just looking to bring a brick-built Frozen model to their collection, there’s plenty to like in the display department. Entering at $199.99, it’s one of the more expensive new creations landing in the LEGO world for July.

9to5Toys‘ take:

July might not have the largest batch of creations compared to what we saw back to start off June, or what will be on the horizon for August, there are quite a few notable releases for builders to get their hands on. Just between the official launch of the LEGO Ideas Typewriter and the ability to assemble the first brick-built pair of adidas kicks, there are already some must-have sets for July. Throw in the latest from Monkie Kid and the Frozen Ice Castle and there’s definitely something for all builders here.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

| releases October 1 Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!