After getting a first look at the five upcoming LEGO Infinity Saga sets back in May, we’re now seeing another batch of upcoming Marvel creations joining the summer lineup. Headlined by LEGO Thor’s New Asgard, there is yet another addition to the What If…? lineup alongside builds from Spider-Man: No Way Home. All due out next month, you can get a closer look at the new kits down below.

Bro Thor’s New Asgard the LEGO summer lineup

Headlining all of the new Marvel creations today is Bro Thor’s New Asgard, which enters as seemingly the final addition to the upcoming wave of Infinity Saga sets. Based around the appearance in Avengers: Endgame, this marks the first time we’ll have seen any piece of New Asgard in LEGO form.

Assembling the living room of Thor’s home, or a shack better yet, the small vignette build stacks up to 265 pieces to assemble a living space packed with bottles, knick-knacks, and other furnishings. Alongside the couch and a TV, the real stars of the show are the brick-built debut of Bro Thor and Korg as new minifigures, as well as a little LEGO version of Miek.

The set will be joining the LEGO Infinity Saga lineup work an August 1 launch. Bro Thor’s New Asgard enters with a $49.99 price tag.

Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper

Today’s new LEGO Marvel unveils are also continue with another addition to the What If…? collection in the form of the Captain Carter and The Hydra Stomper. As only the second creation inspired by the upcoming Disney+ theme, the set imagines a different outcome in the MCU where Peggy Carter was given the Super Soldier serum to become Captain Carter. Though fighting against Red Skull over the Tesseract hasn’t changed, and Steve Rodgers will hop in a Hydra Stomper mech in order to tag along.

Some will likely scoff at yet another mech, but highlights are certainly centered around the minifigures. Alongside the all-new Captain Carter, there’s also a Steve Rogers decked out in a military ensemble alongside Red Skull. The entire set stacks up to 343 pieces and enters at the $49.99 price point.

Spider-Man joins the LEGO Marvel summer lineup

Alongside the new Infinity Saga and What If…? sets, the LEGO Group is also showcasing three additional models today from the Marvel world. Entering as the latest tie-ins to the Spider-Man side of things, there are three Far From Home affiliated kits on the horizon. While only one appears to be directly from the film, fans who are looking to avoid as many spoilers as possible for the upcoming film beware.







Headlining is the Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop set, which enters as the largest of the wave at $39.99 pieces. This one sends our web-slinging hero into the world of Doctor Strange with a build that assembles the Master of the Mystical Arts’ headquarters. While there’s not too much with the actual model, the included minifigures certainly stand out. There’s an all-new Spider-Man figure alongside Doctor Strange, Wong, and MJ.

There are also two additional sets in the wave as of now, which focus more on the first two films in the trilogy. You can check them out down below:

Spider-Man’s Drone Duel: $19.99 | 198 pieces

| 198 pieces Spider-Man vs. Mysterio’s Drone Attack: $19.99 | 73 pieces

9to5Toys’ Take:

After seeing all of the new Infinity Saga sets showcased ahead of the summer, I had thought that the LEGO Group already showcased their best Marvel builds of the year. But it looks like that wasn’t the case, as all five of the new kits, namely Bro Thor’s New Asgard, continue the lineup with some new enticing builds. Aside from the part per dollar value not being great on this one, the included figures will surely make it a must-have for many fans.



then with the other builds, it’s great to see another What If…? set. Even if it’s another mech, seeing LEGO roll out additional builds from the upcoming Disney+ series ahead of time is nice to see. All that’s left is for the launch of the LEGO Group’s rumored Marvel collectible minifigures.

