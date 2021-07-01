Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $28 (44% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 4-Port 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $27.94 shipped when code UGREENSD08 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $50, it just droped to $43 with today’s offer slashing off an additional 35% in order to deliver the second-best price to date that comes within $2 of the all-time low. With a total 65W output, this charger is a great way to streamline your setup whether it’s for refueling a MacBook Air or everything else in your kit. There are three USB-C PD ports which are joined by a 2.4A USB-A slot for handling accessories. Over 430 customers haver left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Endows with 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, charging 4 devices simultaneously. The intelligent chip will auto-match with the optimal output for your devices. GaN tech makes this wall charger smaller in size, more efficient on performance, and lower temperature in operation. Easy to carry, fast charging and high safety. Avoid over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuit effectively which protect your devices from damage and ensure the safer charging overnight. PD charger is compatible with MacBook Pro/MacBook Air, HP, Lenovo, Samsung Galaxy S20/S10, AirPods, and more.

