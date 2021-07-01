Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $28 (44% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 4-Port 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $27.94 shipped when code UGREENSD08 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $50, it just droped to $43 with today’s offer slashing off an additional 35% in order to deliver the second-best price to date that comes within $2 of the all-time low. With a total 65W output, this charger is a great way to streamline your setup whether it’s for refueling a MacBook Air or everything else in your kit. There are three USB-C PD ports which are joined by a 2.4A USB-A slot for handling accessories. Over 430 customers haver left a 4.5/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount gets your ride road trip-ready at $16 (Save 30%)
- ESR Sidekick Hybrid iPhone 12 Pro MagSafe Case: $13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code ZBRLSBUW
- Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone 12 MagSafe cases from $40
- Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $50 (Reg. $65) | Amazon
- Score new all-time lows on official Samsung Galaxy S21 series cases from $37
- ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger: $30 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- UGREEN 40W USB-C Charger: $19 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREENSD06
Deals still live from the yesterday:
- Bundle the Backbone One iPhone Controller with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate at $100
- Amazon Basics MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- ESR Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code LRKHZ59K
- Licheers iPhone Stand: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Score an Anker IPX5 Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $22 (Reg. up to $30)
- POWERADD 12-Outlet Power Strip w/ USB-C: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- UGREEN Right Angle USB-C Cable: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- ESR iPhone 12 mini Clear Case: $4 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code LRKHZ59K
- Nomad takes up to 44% off its all-new AirTags cases with buy three get one FREE sale
- Licheers Alumium Stand: $14 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
Endows with 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, charging 4 devices simultaneously. The intelligent chip will auto-match with the optimal output for your devices. GaN tech makes this wall charger smaller in size, more efficient on performance, and lower temperature in operation. Easy to carry, fast charging and high safety.
Avoid over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuit effectively which protect your devices from damage and ensure the safer charging overnight. PD charger is compatible with MacBook Pro/MacBook Air, HP, Lenovo, Samsung Galaxy S20/S10, AirPods, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!