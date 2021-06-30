Nomad takes up to 44% off its all-new AirTags cases with buy three get one FREE sale

Nomad has launched a new buy three get one FREE sale on its latest leather AirTags cases, taking as much as 44% off its new and upcoming releases. All you’ll have to do is navigate over to this landing page, add three to your cart and the fourth will be automatically added at checkout. Shipping varies per order. Our top pick is the Nomad AirTag Leather Loop at $24.95 each, which saves you 25% off off of buying four.

Nomad’s more simplistic AirTag Leather Loop enters with a Horween leather build that comes in three different styles. Adhering to your Apple item finder with 3M pads, the keychain can easily clip to your keys or backpack while keeping AirTags firmly in place. While ratings are still coming in considering these just started shipping, our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review dives in to take a closer look at the experience. Head below for more.

But for those willing to wait, the deals get even deeper. Many of the Nomad cases are still up for pre-order ahead of shipping out at the end of July, and for those willing to lock-in their purchase now, will be able to save as much as 25% extra on top of the buy three get one free promotion. Ranging from pet tags to glasses straps, cards to put in your wallet, and more, there are quite a few different form-factors available for bringing AirTags into your everyday carry.

With price starting at $20, you’ll be able to mix and match various styles from the list below in order to lock-in a total of 44% off with the added pre-order bonuses.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Nomad’s offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. While these were already some of the most affordable offerings out there before the discount, the added savings make these a no-brainer for holding out until some more premium models launch later in the year or just if you don’t need that high-end of a case.

With IP67 dust and waterproof housing, a solid polycarbonate frame, and a durable TPU overmold, Rugged Keychain brings a whole new level of protection to your AirTag. Make Rugged Keychain your own with custom text engraved on a stainless steel insert. Great for putting your name and phone number on your keychain.

