This RGB extended gaming mouse pad spans nearly 3 feet, now $14 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

UtechSmart (98% lifetime positive feedback from 10,600+) via Amazon is offering its RGB Gaming Mouse Pad for $13.99 Prime shipped when coupon code BR5ZD6XJ has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This RGB-enabled mouse pad features an anti-slip rubber base in addition to a water-repellent construction. Outside of lighting along the edge, this offering boasts a minimalist look that complement a majority of gaming setups. It measures nearly 3 feet wide and 1 foot deep, leaving plenty of space for all of your peripherals. There are 14 different lighting modes, ensuring it’s never difficult to shake up the look of your desk. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you can live without RGB lighting, this Amazon-made XXL mouse pad can be yours for $11 Prime shipped. Instead of going for a large, rectangular shape, this solution sticks with a more square-like design. It spans 17.8 by 15.5 inches, which is significantly different from the deal above, so be sure to bear that in mind.

For even more deals like this, be sure to peek at our PC gaming guide. Recent and notable additions include Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go from $598.50, this 3-slot aluminum stand at $25, and even Lenovo’s all-new Legion 5 15-inch gaming laptop for $1,000. Oh, and let’s not forget about yesterday’s PC peripheral roundup from $8.

UtechSmart RGB Gaming Mouse Pad features:

This gaming mouse Pad has 14 lighting modes. 7 static light modes, alternating Wave, synchronizing Wave, alternating flash, alternating red changing, lights off, synchronize breathing, Alternate breathing. It’s not too distracting when you’re playing/working.

Natural rubber textured underside stays stable. It also comes with a texture what enhances this ability even further. Gaming mouse Pad that will rest firmly on your desk even during the most intense gaming session.

The extended mouse pad features a smooth, textile-weave design for extremely precise mouse control and a smooth glide. Waterproof material can prevent damage, you won’t have to panic when you inevitably spill your drink.

