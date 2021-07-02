Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads fall by 50%, now priced from $5 (All-time lows)

Aothia Life (96% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its PU Leather Desk Pad in a variety of colors for $7 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish pad is a great way to not only protect the top of your desk, but will also serve as a great surface for your mouse to glide on. It’s made of durable PU leather that’s ready to repel scratches, stains, spills, heat, and scuffs so your desk doesn’t have to. This unit spans 31.5 by 15.7 inches, providing ample room for a mouse, keyboard, and much more. This #1 best-seller has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating from over 29,500 Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more sizes on sale and priced as low as $5.

More Aothia desk pads on sale:

23.6 by 13.7 inches: $5 (Reg. $10) Clip the on-page 50% off coupon

(Reg. $10) 36 by 17 inches: $8 (Reg. $16) Clip the on-page 50% off coupon

(Reg. $16)

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance one of the deals in our Mac accessory or PC gaming guides could catch your eye. Highlights include Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac at $90, this RGB extended gaming mouse pad at $14, and even a 3-slot solid aluminum stand at $25. And if you need a new display, you may want to cash in on GIGABYTE’s curved 2K 165Hz gaming monitor at $310.

Aothia PU Leather Desk Pad features:

31.5 x 15.7 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad，desk mat，desk blotters and writing pad.

Special Cork suede design for back side,increase friction resistance with the desktop,Non slip.The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of double-sided leather.

