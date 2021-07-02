FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads fall by 50%, now priced from $5 (All-time lows)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming Deals
50% off From $5

Aothia Life (96% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its PU Leather Desk Pad in a variety of colors for $7 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish pad is a great way to not only protect the top of your desk, but will also serve as a great surface for your mouse to glide on. It’s made of durable PU leather that’s ready to repel scratches, stains, spills, heat, and scuffs so your desk doesn’t have to. This unit spans 31.5 by 15.7 inches, providing ample room for a mouse, keyboard, and much more. This #1 best-seller has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating from over 29,500 Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more sizes on sale and priced as low as $5.

More Aothia desk pads on sale:

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance one of the deals in our Mac accessory or PC gaming guides could catch your eye. Highlights include Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac at $90, this RGB extended gaming mouse pad at $14, and even a 3-slot solid aluminum stand at $25. And if you need a new display, you may want to cash in on GIGABYTE’s curved 2K 165Hz gaming monitor at $310.

Aothia PU Leather Desk Pad features:

  • 31.5 x 15.7 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad，desk mat，desk blotters and writing pad.
  • Special Cork suede design for back side,increase friction resistance with the desktop,Non slip.The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of double-sided leather.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals

About the Author

Amazfit GTR smartwatches plunge to Amazon lows from $80...
Outfit your home office with Vari’s latest electric s...
Waste-free, tastes great: Toshiba’s 13-in-1 Air F...
Vacuum seal your summer BBQ leftovers from $21: FoodSav...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartp...
GIGABYTE’s curved 2K 165Hz gaming monitor is a fo...
Take your temp in one second with this $6.50 touchless ...
Sun Joe refurb. eBay sale delivers up to 30% off electr...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

This RGB extended gaming mouse pad spans nearly 3 feet, now $14 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

$14 Learn More
37% off

Up to 37% off Vari home office gear: Electric standing desk $95+ off, mats, more from $50

$50+ Learn More
38% off

Amazfit GTR smartwatches plunge to Amazon lows from $80 (Save $50)

From $80 Learn More
Reg. $50

You need more stuffed waffles in your life and Presto’s Stuffler is here to help at $26 (Reg. $50)

$26 Learn More
From $506

Outfit your home office with Vari’s latest electric standing desks at up to $104 off

$104 off Learn More

Rad Power Bikes most affordable e-bike sees first price drop in latest sale, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Celebrate all summer long in Nike’s Red, White, and Blue collection

Learn More
30% off

Waste-free, tastes great: Toshiba’s 13-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven sees new low of $126

$128 Learn More