Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac falls to new 2021 low at $90

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac at $89.95 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re look at only the second notable price cut of the year with today’s offer marking the best price since September. Designed with Macs in mind, this version of Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced mouse pairs with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,600 customers. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Alternately, go with the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac at $80. This offering arrives with much of the same Apple emphasis as the lead deal, delivering 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth to match. The main trade-off here is you’re ditching the more ergonomic design found above in favor of a form-factor that’s perfect for using away from the at-home workstation or at desk setups without much space.

Though if it’s the battlestation that could use some upgrades, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of discounts on Logitech G PRO X lineup. Headlined by its new Superlight mouse, you’ll also find the brand’s gaming keyboards and headsets from $90. But before you pull the trigger on any of those discounts, be sure to check out Logitech’s all-new G335 Gaming Headset that comes in a stylish mint colorway.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac features:

Get more out of your Mac with MX Master 3 for Mac – optimized for macOS, and iPad compatible. The most advanced Master Series mouse ever is finished in Space Gray to match perfectly with your iMac, Macbook Pro, or iPad Pro. MX Master 3 for Mac is our fastest, most precise, and most comfortable tool for digital creators.

