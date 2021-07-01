FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac falls to new 2021 low at $90

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLogitech
2021 low $90

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac at $89.95 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re look at only the second notable price cut of the year with today’s offer marking the best price since September. Designed with Macs in mind, this version of Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced mouse pairs with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,600 customers. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Alternately, go with the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac at $80. This offering arrives with much of the same Apple emphasis as the lead deal, delivering 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth to match. The main trade-off here is you’re ditching the more ergonomic design found above in favor of a form-factor that’s perfect for using away from the at-home workstation or at desk setups without much space.

Though if it’s the battlestation that could use some upgrades, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of discounts on Logitech G PRO X lineup. Headlined by its new Superlight mouse, you’ll also find the brand’s gaming keyboards and headsets from $90. But before you pull the trigger on any of those discounts, be sure to check out Logitech’s all-new G335 Gaming Headset that comes in a stylish mint colorway.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac features:

Get more out of your Mac with MX Master 3 for Mac – optimized for macOS, and iPad compatible. The most advanced Master Series mouse ever is finished in Space Gray to match perfectly with your iMac, Macbook Pro, or iPad Pro. MX Master 3 for Mac is our fastest, most precise, and most comfortable tool for digital creators.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Score the Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ in 4K...
This RGB extended gaming mouse pad spans nearly 3 feet,...
You might as well grab this Dash Electric Hand Mixer no...
Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
DEWALT’s best-selling 168-piece Mechanics Tool/So...
New 300-page collectible PAC-MAN hardcover book pre-ord...
Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower tackles lawn care...
Gotham’s 20-piece steel cookware/bakeware set is ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

PC gaming peripherals from $8: Razer Basilisk Ultimate Mouse + $50 Steam GC $130, more

From $8 Learn More
43% off

iClever’s macOS-ready Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard plunges to $17 (Save 43%)

$17 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

Learn More
Save $50

Marshall’s popular vinyl-wrapped portable Bluetooth speakers on sale from $130

From $130 Learn More
23% off

RYOBI’s 18V brad nailer is a DIY must-have at $99 shipped

$99 Learn More
$1,300 oiff

Samsung, LG, Sony 4K TV deals up to $1,300 off: 85-inch, Android, $500 Amazon credit, more

From $900 Learn More
Save 38%

Score the Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ in 4K at first discount of 38% off, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
30% off

This RGB extended gaming mouse pad spans nearly 3 feet, now $14 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

$14 Learn More