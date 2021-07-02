L.L. Bean’s 4th of July Sale offers up to 60% off sweatshirt, t-shirt, shorts, more from $10

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean takes up to 60% off sale items throughout 4th of July weekend. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can update your outerwear, score deals on shoes, hiking backpacks, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Stretch Primaloft Packaway Jacket that’s currently marked down to $100, which is 50% off the original rate. The highly-breathable material is designed for comfort and it can be packed down, which is nice for traveling. It’s available in four color options too and comes in regular and tall sizing as well. The pockets are also zippered to store all of your essentials and the jacket is waterproof. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

