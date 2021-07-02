Pad & Quill has now kicked off its summer clearance sale with some deep deals on its iPhone 12 wallet cases as well as iPad gear, and accessories for iPhone 11. You’re looking at up to 50% markdowns here with solid warranties on the brand’s leather/wood iPhone cases and iPad folio covers for some of the best deals of the year at Pad & Quill. We are big fans of the handcrafted accessories, up to 25-year leather warranties, and, more importantly, 30-day money back guarantees you’ll find on most of its products. Head below for a closer look at the Pad & Quill summer clearance sale and a promo code to drop the deals even deeper.

Pad & Quill summer clearance sale:

While our promotion code will work on everything sitewide, combining it with the the Pad & Quill summer clearance sale markdowns yield some particularly deep price drops. Alongside free shipping on all orders over $35, you can use code PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional 15% off everything.

One standout here is the Bella Fino Edition iPhone 12 Pro wallet case that regularly fetches $90. However, with today’s markdowns and the code above, your total will drop to $42.03 shipped. That’s 53% off and one of the largest discounts we have tracked. Full-grain American leather (“that ages beautifully with a rich patina”), nylon stitching with French hem styling, lay-flat leather card pockets, and a journal-style removable/replaceable elastic strap closure, are just some of the major highlights here. The aforementioned 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money back promise also apply.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill summer clearance markdowns right here, and remember the code above will work on anything the brand sells sitewide.

The 4th of July is right around the corner now and Best Buy has kicked off a massive sale on Apple gear alongside a notable Satechi accessory discount event and the Anker Independence Day sale. Just make sure you take advantage of the plethora of apparel sales as well including today’s wide-ranging Levi’s End of Season Event with up to 50% in savings.

More on the Bella Fino Edition iPhone 12 Pro wallet case:

The case is cut from a single piece of American Full-Grain leather that is transformed into a wallet case with stylish french hemmed seams. Sewn by artisans with UV resistant thread that is as tough as it is beautiful. This is a lay-flat wallet case design that can make room for up to 6-8 cards and includes a hidden cash pocket. Our favorite part is the new elastic straps. You can go strapless for an evening on the town or pick out your favorite color to fit the mood! We’ve also included a NEW more protective and stronger oil rubbed polymer tray. The Bella Fino only adds 0.35 inches to your iPhone on both sides and can expand to hold all your essentials. Every case comes with our 25 Year Leather Warranty and 30 Day Money Back Promise.

