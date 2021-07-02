FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Independence Day sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $17

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save now From $17

Anker is heading into the Independence Day weekend with a new 4th of July sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, portable power stations, projectors, and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Qi Power Bank for $25.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at $10 in savings as today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 10,000mAh power bank arrives with several different ways to refuel your device headlined by the unique inclusion of a 5W Qi charging pad. That’s on top of dual 2.4A USB-A outputs and a USB-C input for quickly recharging the internal battery. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $17.

Don’t forget that earlier in the week we saw a pair of Anker PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks go on sale from $72 for those looking to upgrade their workstations. But then for the latest from workstation docking setups for your desk, be sure to check out Anker’s all-new Apex Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Having launched earlier this week, the brand’s latest release arrives with 12 ports alongside 90W of power passthrough.

Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Qi Power Bank features:

With PowerCore, simply place your Qi-certified phone or accessory on the center of the pad for an easy wireless charge up to 5W. Get a 5W wireless charge for your phone or wireless earbuds while charging another device via one of two 12W USB ports. Connect PowerCore’s USB-C input port to a wall charger and still get a wireless charge for your phone at the same time.

