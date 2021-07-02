Satechi takes 20% off entire collection of Qi charging stations, MagSafe gear, more

Satechi is joining in on all of the other Independence Day savings by launching a 4th of July sale of its own, taking 20% off the brand’s entire collection of wireless charging accessories. Just apply code JULY4 at checkout. Shipping varies per order. Headlining is Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank for $79.99. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at $20 in savings with today’s offer returning to the second-best price of the year. Living up to its name, Satechi’s latest power bank delivers four different ways to refuel all of the gear in your kit. There’s an integrated Apple Watch charging puck up top alongside a 5W Qi pad. Its 10000mAh battery can quickly top off devices with an 18W USB-C port and USB-A slot to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can learn more in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to apply the aforementioned code at checkout in order to lock-in the savings.

Other notable Satechi July deals:

Then once your charging kit is all sorted out, be sure to head over to our coverage of Best Buy’s 4th of July sale. We’re seeing the best prices to date on M1 MacBooks on top of HomePod mini bundles and everything on sale through the rest of the weekend.

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank features:

Experience the convenience of wireless charging on-the-go with the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank – 10000 mAh. Combining the best of both portable and wireless charging, the Quatro Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD, and USB-A port to recharge multiple devices at once.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!