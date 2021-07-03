iVANKY Dock Pro with dual 4K/60Hz display support + USB-C hubs now starting from $20

We are now tracking a series of notable deals on the iVANKY video extender series including USB-C hubs with 4K HDMI support, included power adapters, and more. These are a great way to expand your Mac or PC setup with some additional I/O, all organized into highly-rated units that will look great on the desktop. The deals start from just under $20, with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and range right up to flagship models with dual 4K/60Hz display support. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s deals.

iVANKY Dock Station Pro and USB-C hub deals:

The real headliner here is the iVANKY Docking Station Pro at $111.99 shipped after you apply coupon code JGTGJAON at checkout. While there are some more affordable options on tap here today, this one regularly fetches $140 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. Features include dual 4K monitor support at 60Hz, an 18W PD port for speedy simultaneous smartphone charging, and a total of 12 ports to expand your Mac setup with everything from USB-C to SD/TF card slots, and the aforementioned HDMI jacks. You’ll also find 180W power adapter provided that can handle even the beefiest 16-inch MacBook at up to 96W.

Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you’ll find more iVANKY dock and hub deals below:

Next up, we are looking at the iVANKY Docking Station Classic with 100W power adapter that drops down to $79.99 shipped with code LO3U2UML at checkout. Regularly $100, this is $20 in savings, among the lowest we have tracked, and the best price we can find. A great option for folks who don’t need the Pro model above, this one comes with a 100W power adapter, 9V/2A charging for your phone via the 18W PD USB-C port, and support for dual 4K HMDI monitors at 30Hz. From there, you’ll find four USB ports, an SD and microSD card reader, and a USB-C data transfer jack. Rated 4+ stars.

And lastly, we have the iVANKY USB-C Hub Classic with unique starry pattern on every unit. Regularly $25 or so, this one will drop down to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 using code 9to5toyhub at checkout. That’s 20% price drop and the best price we can find. This handy dock transforms a single USB-C jack on your system into a 7-port hub with three USB-A jacks, a 100-watt PD USB-C input, one 4K HDMI jack, and SD/microSD TF card readers. Its a quick, easy, and now discounted way to added a plethora of I/O options to your MacBook or OPC rig in one fell swoop with solid 4+ star ratings to boot.

More details on the iVANKY Docking Station Pro:

iVANKY 4K triple display macbook pro docking station connects two external 4K@60Hz displays simultaneously in extend mode using two HDMI ports. This dock supports two 4K extended displays with up to 3840×2160 resolution at 60Hz for your 15” MacBook Pro (2017 and later) or 16” MacBook Pro. For other MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, the first 4k monitor have a refresh rate of 60Hz, while the second will refresh at 30Hz.

