This Google Fit and Apple Health-ready Bluetooth smart scale is down to $19 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Smart Scale for $18.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable way to more easily chart your workout progress, this scale could have your name on it. It tracks 13 measurements like weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and more. Metrics can be sent to many popular ecosystems including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. Compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones makes is a versatile solution the entire family can take advantage of. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you reinvest them in this batch of BalanceFrom Resistance Loop Bands at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll get seven different bands that range in difficulty and span 12 inches long. This compact set of workout gear is easy to travel with, allowing you to stay fit no matter whether you’re at home or somewhere else.

We’re only scratching the surface when it comes to deals you may be interested in. For instance, right now you can replenish your stock of Pure Protein bars at up to 40% off, snatch up a stylish Amazfit GTR smartwatch from $80, and even grab Amazon’s 40-inch Foldable Desk for $50.50. And if you’ve always wanted to address bad posture, check out our coverage of Upright GO S.

Etekcity Smart Scale features:

Full body composition analysis- Get 13 essential measurements including Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water, and more! All kinds of statistics and numbers will guide you to maintain a healthy lifestyle

User-friendly app-Free VeSync app syncs data with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit & Samsung Health, so you can store all data in one app for tracking daily/weekly/monthly progress. Great helpful for body builders and those working on weight loss

Easy to use-Works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android. You can weigh yourself anytime for the data will sync to the app once your phone and scale connect again. Easily change weight units through the app (lb/kg/st)

