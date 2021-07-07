FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work at just $4 each (50% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
50% off $12

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Under-Cabinet Lights for $12 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to illuminate your closet, kitchen, or something entirely different, these Govee under-cabinet lights have you covered. Each unit provides 100 lumens of brightness, can automatically power on when sensing motion, or shine continuously. These are powered by four AAA batteries and will last for 6 hours when shining continuously. If programmed to only turn on when sensing motion, each light can activate up to 10,000 times before you’ll need to swap batteries. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

If night lights will do the trick, this 6-pack will only set you back by $9. Each one wields a dusk-to-dawn sensor that will automatically turn them on once nighttime arrives. You’ll spend less than $1.50 per light, which is a value that’s really hard to beat. More than 3,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Why stop there when there are several more deals ripe for the picking? Right now you can snag a Bondic Pro LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Kit for $19, peruse today’s Amazon Gold Box with outdoor solar pathway lighting deals from $22, or have this leather sectional sofa shipped to your door for $679. Oh, and don’t forget that this magnetic wristband is down to $6.50.

Govee Under-Cabinet Light features:

  • Glare-Free Lighting: With 10 6000K cold white LEDs, shining at 100 lumens, you can enjoy light that is bright and easy on the eyes.
  • Two Modes: In On mode, the light remains bright. In Auto mode, it will power on automatically in dark conditions whenever motion is detected within a 120°, 9.84-16.4ft sensing range and auto-off after 15 secs of no motion.
  • Wireless Installation: With provided adhesive and mounting bracket, you can stick the light to dry, clean surfaces with ease. Use the screws and plastic anchors for further reinforcement.

