This leather sectional sofa ships to your door for $679 (Reg. $820)

Amazon is offering the Poundex Leather Sectional Sofa for $678.96 shipped. That’s $141 off the price it has been averaging there and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. Need a new sofa for your home or office? If so, this affordable and spacious solution has you covered. It features a brown colorway and is wrapped in bonded leather. You’ll get a 3-piece kit comprised of a sofa, reversible chaise, and cocktail ottoman. Once assembled the 3-seat sofa spans 78 by 34 by 35 inches and the reversible chaise measures 84 by 34 by 35 inches. Rated 4+ stars from 72% of Amazon shoppers.

Reinvest a tad of today’s savings on Amazon’s 133-piece Felt Furniture Pad Set at $8 Prime shipped. This kit will help prevent the feet of your new sofa from scuffing up your floor when shifting it into the perfect position. You’ll also stand to benefit from dampened noise levels when furniture is moved around. Nearly 3,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may want to cash in on some of the other deals floating around our site. Examples include Furinno’s Haydn End Table at just $14, this Amazon-made hairpin leg desk at under $43, and even a Canadian cedar raised bed at $100. Oh, and if you’d like something fun for the house, check out EastPoint’s NHL Air Hockey Table at $85.50.

Poundex Leather Sectional Sofa features:

Functional style is defined with this 3-piece sectional sofa set that includes a large seating space, double tiered pillow cushion back support and arm rest trimmed in nickel finished studs. It also features a reversible chaise and accent cocktail ottoman with matching stud trim. Available in espresso and white bonded leather and chocolate and sand . Dimensions : Reversible L/R chaise 84″ x 34″ x 35″ H ; 3-Seat sofa 78″ x 34″ x 35″ H

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!