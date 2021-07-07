FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add the Bondic Pro LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Kit to your workshop for $19 (Reg. $35)

Reg. $34 $19

Woot is now offering the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $35 and currently going for just under $34 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 46% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is essentially a soldering-like iron for plastics that’s great for electronic tinkerers, simple repairs, and crafting. It makes use of UV light and some glue to repair broken plastic, as well as wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, and leather. This kit also ships with a pair of bonus refills and a microfiber cloth to get you going. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers and you’ll find some deals on extra refills below. 

Much like last time we saw this kit go on sale, Woot is also offering some solid deals on refills for the Bondic kit above. Starting from $12.99 Prime shipped and with up to 35% in savings, you’ll find 2- and 5-pack options in the pull-down menu on this listing page as well. But if you think the Bondic system is overkill for your needs, just score a tube of J-B PlasticWeld at $8.50 and call it a day. 

On top of this price drops on GOOLOO’s 2A car battery charger/maintainer, there are plenty of other tool deals to browse through for your kit right now. Those include RYOBI’s 18V brad nailer, this offer on Olympia’s 89-piece tool set, and Amazon’s 12-in-1 Magnetic Rachet Screwdriver, just to name a few. You’ll find even more right here

More on the Bondic Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit:

The Bondic Principles: Bondic works best on rough surfaces and even better with undercuts. Bondic solidifies only by exposure to UV light (LED included). Bondic works best in layers (the maximum thickness of one layer is 1- 1.5 mm). Bondic works best when the surface is clean and free of grease. Bondic is solvent free, which is one reason why it doesn’t dry out.

