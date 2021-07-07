FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $38 (Save 30%), more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesRAVPower
Save 50% From $6

RAVPower’s official storefront currently offers its 65W 4-Port Charging Station for $37.99 shipped when code RC36 has been applied at checkout. Having dropped from $54, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 in order to mark the best price of the year. Whether you’re looking to streamline the nightstand charging setup or add some additional places to plug in somewhere else in your house, this 4-port charging station is worth a look. It can deliver up to 65W of power across its pair of USB-C PD ports and is supplemented by two USB-A charging slots. On top of being able to charge four devices at once, there’s also a 5-foot power cord. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With 2 USB-C PD ports and 65W total output, USB charger can charge your MacBook Air at 45W and iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously. USB charger pumps out 65 watts of power to take your MacBook Pro 15.4” from 0 to 100% in just 2 hours when only one device is connected to a USB-C port.

Intelligently distributes 65W of power when charges 4 devices simultaneously, ensures all your connected devices get high-speed charging. Advanced tech makes this USB charging station be smaller and maximizes charging efficiency without generating excess heat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

RAVPower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds drop to ...
Score a 2-pack of Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Stands fr...
OMOTON’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand hits...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount return...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6...
Belkin’s Magnetic Wireless Charger lets you try o...
Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack $17 ...
Anker kicks off the week with deals on solar power bank...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $28 (44% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 20%

Satechi takes 20% off entire collection of Qi charging stations, MagSafe gear, more

From $24 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6 (Save 35%), more

From $5 Learn More
New low

iRobot’s Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top hits new low at $70 (Reg. $100+)

$70 Learn More
Save 24%

Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50 (Save 24%)

$22.50 Learn More
Save $330

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

$369 Learn More
$100 off

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

$299 Learn More
50% off

Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work at just $4 each (50% off)

$12 Learn More