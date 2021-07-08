Beautifully display your local forecast with Govee’s Weather Station: $23 (Save 30%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Weather Station for $23.09 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Keep tabs on conditions, temperatures, and more with this sleek-looking weather station. It boasts a color display with a 170-degree viewing angle so you can easily read it from most positions. You’ll be informed about weather that will occur within the next 24 hours with metrics ranging from historic highs/lows to humidity, and more. Well over 800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Forfeit weather forecasts when opting for two Govee Indoor Hygrometers at $19 (clip the on-page 10% off coupon). Each of these can be paired with a smartphone over Bluetooth so you can see statistics of a given space from up to 196 feet away. Even better, 20 days of historic temperature and humidity records are kept in the cloud free of charge.

Once you’re all done here, you may want to have a look at some of the other home good deals we’ve posted today. A few headliners include Aukey’s touch table lamps for $22, a colorful solar garden light at $23, this 49-foot LED strip light for $10, and even Nanoleaf’s Canvas HomeKit lighting sets from $64. Finally, swing by today’s roundup of smartphone accessory discounts to find an LED desk lamp with Qi charging for $15 and check out Govee’s dimmable LED color changing smart bulb at $8.50.

Govee Wireless Weather Station features:

With full glass panel protection, you can press on screen without worrying about figure distortion. More than 170° viewing angle ensures you to see readings clearly from any direction. ( Batteries are not included )

It was built to effectively monitor temperature and humidity indoors/outdoors. Start your day off with accurate weather readings and temperature warnings that help you better prepare for atmospheric changes. Note: Not WiFi Version.

5 vivid icons stay you informed of the next 12 – 24h weather with just a glance. Start your day off with accurate weather readings and temperature warnings that help you better prepare for atmospheric changes.

