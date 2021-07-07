Elite Gourmet’s 10.5-qt. Air Fryer also roasts, dehydrates, more at new low of $68 (38% off)

Amazon is offering Elite Gourmet’s Maxi-Matic 10.5-quart Air Fryer Multi-Cooker for $67.99 shipped. Typically selling for about $110, today’s massive 38% plunge is the largest we’ve ever tracked, and marks a new all-time low. This 8-in-1 multi-cooker packs more than style into its compact design. You’ll find settings for baking, broiling, dehydrating, and of course air frying among others here. The powerful convection fan can reach temperatures up to 450 degrees, allowing for crisp, quick cooking with only a fraction of the fat traditional cooking requires. It comes complete with a fry basket, removable crumb tray, wire rack, and bake pan so you can start cooking no matter your current kitchen setup. Over 650 customers have left it an average 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Just looking to try out air frying? You can toss all of those other functions out of the mix and save a ton opting for this 2-quart Chefman model for just $30. It uses rapid heating air to fry up and reheat your favorites up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and uses up to 98% less oil in the process. Obviously, it won’t come with all of the other cooking options you see above, but it still makes a great way to dip your toe in. Plus, it costs less than half of what our lead deal would run you. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 9,000 customers.

More on Elite Gourmet’s Maxi-Matic Air Fryer:

The Elite Gourmet Infinite-Use Programmable Air Fryer Oven has a variety of functions to achieve a wide array of cooking tasks. With its easy to use Adjustable 60-minute Timer and Temperature controls, you can fry, cook, bake, broil and roast your favorite meals and snacks with ease! Not only can you cook foods without the mess of greasy oil, but you can cook faster which saves you time and energy, no Preheating is necessary. Unlike most conventional toaster ovens, the Air Fryer Oven uses a unique vapor system combined with circulating hot air will automatically make your foods crispier, tastier and juicier and most of all healthier without the unnecessary fat and oil.

