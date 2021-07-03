FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

An on-page coupon slashes 50% off this aluminum laptop stand, now $8.50

50% off $8.50

NEQUARE STORE (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,100+) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Laptop Stand for $8.48 Prime shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 50% off coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $8 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. With room for up to 17-inch laptops, this sturdy stand is able to uphold every Apple MacBook and a wide range of PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Adopting it can lead to improved ergonomics and even a better layout for multi-monitor setups. Since this unit is comprised of aluminum, it’s bound to give your space a more high-end look and feel. Silicone pads along the bottom ensure it that sliding it around your desk will not leave scuffs or scratches behind. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s very difficult to undercut the value of the deal above. About the best you can do is use today’s savings to uplift a tablet or smartphone with this $5 stand. Finding the perfect viewing angle won’t be difficult thanks to six integrated slots throughout its base. This highly-rated solution is bound to upgrade your daily workflow.

Once you're finished here, why not take a moment to peruse some of the other markdowns across our site? Recent additions include up to 50% off Twelve South gear, the Targus Urban Essential Backpack for $26.50, and even a 3-slot solid aluminum stand at $25.

NEQUARE Laptop Stand features:

  • NEQUARE laptop Stand has broad compatibility.The computer stand can be used for any laptops from 10-17 inches, such as MacBook 12 / 13, MacBook Air 13, MacBook Pro 13 / 15 / 2018 / 2017 / 2016, Lenovo ThinkPad, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Chromebook, and other notebooks.
  • This computer stand for laptop functions as a riser to elevate your laptop screen to reach your eye level, thus help to reduce neck, shoulder and back pain. The gradient is scientifically designed to type on the keyboard for your best convenience.
  • The open back design it offers the good ventilation and airflow to cool your laptop and prevent it from Overheating. And the aluminum alloy as a thermal pad to take the heat of too.

