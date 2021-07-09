Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $760, more from $400 (Up to $1,000 off)

Amazon is offering the Epson Smart Laser Projector (EF-100) for $760.02 shipped. That’s $240 off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. This compact projector is powered by Android TV and ready to stream all of your favorite movies and shows. It is ready to create a 150-inch screen, quadrupling what you’d achieve with a 75-inch TV. Resolution is 1280 x 800, delivering a step above 720p alongside “exceptional brightness” thanks to Epson’s MicroLaser Array technology which also allows it to pull this off in a compact 9.1-inch form factor. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find a slew of other Epson projectors priced as low as $400.

More Epson projector deals:

Epson Smart Laser Projector features:

Imagine an incredibly bright and colorful projected image up to 150 inches on virtually any wall or dedicated screen – even when the lights are on (2).

Built-in Android TV with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, HBO, YouTube, hulu, ESPN and more. Even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV.

Internal high-quality bass-reflex speaker for an impressive audio performance. Additionally, the EF-100 includes a standard 3. 5mm stereo output connection with preset tone controls.

