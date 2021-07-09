Popular eufy RoboVacs are starting from just $79 shipped today: 25C, 15C MAX, more

The official Anker Walmart store is now offering its RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for just $79 shipped in refurbished condition. Alongside the included 3-month warranty, this regularly $99 refurb is now one of the lowest priced Anker robot vacuums out there. While currently out of stock, new models sells for $150 and well up from there at Amazon. Alongside smartphone control, 1500PA suction power, and multi floor-type cleaning, this Wi-Fi-enabled model is about as capable and affordable as these Anker RoboVacs get. It can clean your floors for up to 100-minutes before it will return itself to the included charging dock and features “built-in sensors prevent falling down stairs.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Anker robot vacuum deals.

More Anker robot vacuum deals:

Be sure to check out Samsung’s new Jet Bot AI+ with 3D LiDAR, our hands-on review of the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ with dirt disposal unit, and Wyze’s latest featherlight cordless stick vacuum. Then dive into this all-time low on the LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum and check out the rest of today’s fresh new Anker gear deals starting from just $11 Prime shipped.

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac 25C:

Get your floor cleaning done with a push of a button. The RoboVac 25C features 1500 Pa* of suction power and a 3-point cleaning system for a quick and thorough cleaning across hard floor and low- to medium-pile carpet. Its low profile fits beneath furniture and built-in sensors prevent falling down stairs. With Wi-Fi built in, the RoboVac 25C connects to your home network and allows you to control or schedule cleaning from a mobile app on your phone.

