Anker heads into weekend with discount iPhone and Android essentials from $11

Anker is now closing out the work week by kicking off its latest sale courtesy of Amazon, offering a variety of discounts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to smart home upgrades and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort Atom III Slim 63W Charging Station for $39.09. Normally fetching $61, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, marks the first notable discount of the year, and is a new all-time low. This compact charger delivers a 4-port design that upgrades your setup with a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. That’s alongside two USB-C ports with either 45W or 18W outputs for refueling everything from your MacBook to iPhone. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 950 customers and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review of the single USB-C model. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals today:

After you’ve checked out all of the discounts today, go catch up on the latest and greatest from Anker. Earlier in the week, its new Soundcore Life P3 earbuds launched with ANC and five colorways at a pretty notable $80 price tag. That’s alongside Anker’s all-new Apex Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 12 ports alongside 90W of power passthrough.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 63W features:

The 45W USB-C port charges a wide range of devices at high-speed. Charge a MacBook Pro 13ʺ (2020) in 2.25 hours, an iPhone 11 Pro or iPad Pro 12.9ʺ (2020) in just over 2 hours, or a Samsung S20 in less than 1.5 hours. This USB-C charger is designed with our exclusive MultiProtect technology, combining advanced safety features like temperature control, overload protection, and more to let you charge with total peace of mind.

