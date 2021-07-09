Julienne those veggies like a pro, Dash Safe-Slice Mandoline now $34.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Safe-Slice Mandoline for $34.50 shipped. Regularly up to $50, only once in the last year have we seen it go for any less and that was a 1-day offer at $30. Today’s deal is 31% off and the lowest we can find. With 30 or more included slicing options, from 1 to 8mm in thickness, it can julienne, matchstick, and dice, among others things. A perfect option for making summer meal prep a little quicker so you can spend more time in the sun, it also features a “unique design [that] prevents your hands from ever going near the built-in blades.” Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just something you’re going to pull out here and there, one of the handheld OXO models might do the trick for less. The OXO Good Grips Hand-Held Mandoline Slicer sells for $17 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries near-perfect ratings from over 9,100 customers. It’s not nearly as versatile in terms of the kind of slicing it can do, but it’ll certainly speed up meal prep and can get thrown right in the dishwasher for even easier clean-ups.

We also spotted a great deal on the highly-rated Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel today as well as the Keurig K-Supreme Plus, these ice cream makes from $63, and Masterbuilt’s 40-inch digital charcoal smoker for all of your summer grilling pleasure. You’ll find even more in our home goods guide including AeroGardens from $54 so you can grow your own veggies to slice up.

More on the Dash Safe-Slice Mandoline:

SAFER: The unique design prevents your hands from ever going near the built-in blades, making this mandoline the safest option for an expert slice. Height-14 inch, Width-4.7 inch, Length-11 inch

VERSATILE: With 30+ slicing options, the mandoline cuts perfectly-even slices from 1-8mm in thickness while also offering julienne, matchstick and dicing options.

EASY CLEAN: Compact design folds down for easy storage, while the included brush eliminates buildup on the blades and food catch container keeps countertops clean.

