FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Julienne those veggies like a pro, Dash Safe-Slice Mandoline now $34.50 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonHome GoodsDash
Reg. $50 $34.50

Amazon is now offering the Dash Safe-Slice Mandoline for $34.50 shipped. Regularly up to $50, only once in the last year have we seen it go for any less and that was a 1-day offer at $30. Today’s deal is 31% off and the lowest we can find. With 30 or more included slicing options, from 1 to 8mm in thickness, it can julienne, matchstick, and dice, among others things. A perfect option for making summer meal prep a little quicker so you can spend more time in the sun, it also features a “unique design [that] prevents your hands from ever going near the built-in blades.” Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if it’s just something you’re going to pull out here and there, one of the handheld OXO models might do the trick for less. The OXO Good Grips Hand-Held Mandoline Slicer sells for $17 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries near-perfect ratings from over 9,100 customers. It’s not nearly as versatile in terms of the kind of slicing it can do, but it’ll certainly speed up meal prep and can get thrown right in the dishwasher for even easier clean-ups. 

We also spotted a great deal on the highly-rated Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel today as well as the Keurig K-Supreme Plus, these ice cream makes from $63, and Masterbuilt’s 40-inch digital charcoal smoker for all of your summer grilling pleasure. You’ll find even more in our home goods guide including AeroGardens from $54 so you can grow your own veggies to slice up. 

More on the Dash Safe-Slice Mandoline:

  • SAFER: The unique design prevents your hands from ever going near the built-in blades, making this mandoline the safest option for an expert slice. Height-14 inch, Width-4.7 inch, Length-11 inch
  • VERSATILE: With 30+ slicing options, the mandoline cuts perfectly-even slices from 1-8mm in thickness while also offering julienne, matchstick and dicing options.
  • EASY CLEAN: Compact design folds down for easy storage, while the included brush eliminates buildup on the blades and food catch container keeps countertops clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dash

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the sec...
Organize your LEGO collection with these stackable stor...
Amazon Basics hand tools from $6: Wrenches, chisels, an...
LG Gram 15 touchscreen laptop 256GB takes $350 plunge a...
Spigen’s Valentinus MagSafe Wallet lets you ditch...
Illuminate your space with 20,000-lumens of light from ...
SanDisk’s Lightning 32GB iXpand Flash Drive hits ...
Cooler Master CK550 V2 mechanical keyboard returns to $...
Show More Comments

Related

26% off

KitchenAid Amazon accessory sale from $5.50: Pizza wheels, spatulas, can openers, more

$5.50+ Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Seven new Funko POP! TMNT characters now up for grabs: Super Shredder, Rahzar, more

Order Now! Learn More
85% off

Score 3 magazines for $12 shipped this weekend: Men’s Health, GQ, Forbes, much more

3 for $12 Learn More

Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat scalpers and component shortages

Learn More
$141 off

Practice makes perfect: Korg’s B2 88-key weighted digital piano drops to $359 (Save $141)

$359 Learn More
Save 20%

Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the second-best price this year of $275

$275 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Pavilion, 4K Camera, SpongeBob, Sheltered, more

FREE+ Learn More