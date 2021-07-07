Grow your own veggies with these AeroGardens from $54: Farm 24-plant up to $220 off, more

Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Farm 24Plus with a Salad Bar Seed Kit for $578.30 shipped. Regularly $800 direct where it is currently on sale with for $600, this model has sold in the $650 range for most of this year at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. If you have the space, the Farm 24Plus is a great way to maintain your own self-sustaining vegetable garden all year round with little to no expertise needed. It ships with an entire salad bar worth of seed pod kits with a handy smartphone/tablet app to control nearly the entire process. Everything else you’ll need, including the 60-watt LED grow light array, is in the package as well. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for a deal on a far more modest AeroGarden setup.

If you don’t have the space, Amazon is also offering the 3-plant AeroGarden Sprout down at $53.93 shipped. Regularly $100 direct where it is currently on sale for $60, this model is now at the lowest price we can find after mostly sitting in the $70 range over the last couple months on Amazon. We have seen a couple particularly limited offers for less, but this is among the best prices we have tracked otherwise. This countertop-ready model is great for harvesting a smaller crop of fresh veggies indoors all year and carries solid ratings from over 560 Amazon customers.

More on the AeroGarden Farm 24Plus:

ALWAYS HOMEGROWN: FRESH & SAFE – AeroGarden has been providing fresh, safe food options for over fifteen years and is the market leader for indoor hydroponic growing systems

VERTICAL GARDENING – The stackable, modular design of the Farm gardens lets you connect multiple gardens for a living wall that can feed your entire family

SMARTEST GARDEN ON MARKET – Manage all AeroGarden features from setup through harvest using your Smart Device or the garden Control Panel. Receive helpful reminders to add water and nutrients, and easily access insightful tips and one-touch customer support to help you get the most from your hydroponics growing system

