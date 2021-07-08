FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Make your own summer treats with Cuisinart ice cream/frozen yogurt machines from $63

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker for $259.39 shipped. Regularly $300 at Amazon, it still fetches as much via Walmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also the best price we have tracked on Amazon in 2021. While we have seen it go for less, this is the lowest total we have tracked in quite a while and a great chance to score one for this summer. Perfect for creating your own treats, this machine can create up to 1.5-quarts of ice cream and gelato at a time. Touchpad controls, a 10-minute keep cool feature, and switchable paddles for both ice cream and gelato are included here. It has also amassed a 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon. Head below for more ice cream machines from $63

While it doesn’t include the “commercial quality compressor” like the model above, you can also score a nice 10% price drop on the Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker right now. It will drop from $100 down to $90 in the cart automatically and carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers. You’ll also find a $7 on-page coupon on the 1.5-quart Cuisinart ICE-21P1 model that brings its price down to $63 shipped right now as well. Again, these aren’t the best prices we have ever tracked or anything, but still solid price drops for folks looking to bring one home right now.

Then go head over to our home goods guide for deals on Masterbuilt’s 40-inch digital charcoal smoker, this Brim espresso machine, and loads of KitchenAid accessories from just $5.50 at Amazon. We also spotted some solid price drops on Ninja and Instant Pot air fryers today with up to $80 in savings alongside an ongoing deal on Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter

More on the Cuisinart ICE-100 Ice Cream and Gelato Maker:

  • Fully automatic with a commercial quality compressor. 1-1/2-quart ice cream bowl capacity
  • LWH: 16.73 x 12.00 x 9.33,UC LWH: 13.75 x 17.50 x 13.50,MC LWH: 18.00 x 14.25 x 14.25 inches . Weight : 32lbs
  • 2 paddles – a gelato paddle for authentic gelato and an ice cream paddle for creamy ice cream
  • 60-minute countdown timer with touchpad controls and a blue LCD readout.10-minute keep cool feature keeps your ice cream or gelato cool after timer has gone off
  • 1.5 quart capacity

