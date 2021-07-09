FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 5-in-1 wireless charger keeps all your devices powered for just $55 (Reg. $79)

Reg. $79 $55

From smartphones to wireless earbuds, it’s amazing how many devices two people can own. If your nightstand is getting cluttered, you might want to try the 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station. This stylish charger has space for all your devices, and it’s now just $54.95 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

For people who like to stay connected, overnight charging is a major hassle. Finding the right plug for each device takes precious time, and individual charging pads can end up covering your whole nightstand or desk. 

You won’t have this problem with the 5-in-1 Charging Station. It has a footprint that measures just 6.95 x 4.65 inches, but this neat accessory has space for your Apple Watch, two Qi-enabled devices, and a USB wired connection. It also works as a neat night lamp, with three brightness settings.

The design includes a raised MagSafe stand for your smartwatch and one smartphone. This allows you to check the time during the night and glance at your notifications in the morning. Both devices are supported by a beautiful metal-alloy arm with a chrome finish.

The white base contains another wireless charging pad. You can use this with any Qi-enabled device, including phones and earbuds, and utilize the built-in USB port for extra charging and older devices.

Order today for just $54.95 to get your hands on the charging station at 31% off MSRP.

