FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Make a statement with Modway’s expansive 71-inch Mid-Century TV Stand: $268.50 (Reg. $320)

-
AmazonHome GoodsModway
New low $268.50

Amazon is offering the Modway Render 71-inch Mid-Century Modern TV Stand for $268.52 shipped. That’s over $51 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. If you have been on the hunt for a way to class up the living room, this stand is a great way to do it. Owners are bound to appreciate its mid-century modern styling in addition to plenty of storage throughout. This paves the way for holding everything from video game consoles to streaming media players, and much more. The top surface is sturdy enough to uphold a 78-inch TV. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Embrace an even sleeker appearance when pairing today’s purchase with Amazon’s $33 No-Stud TV Wall Mount. It is strong enough to prop up to an 80-inch television. I can tell you first hand that it is a cinch to install. Thanks to a slim design, it only pushes your TV out by an inch and is great way to modernize the look of your home theater.

Why stop there when there are many other furniture deals that are ripe for the picking? Examples include Amazon’s 4-piece Wicker Patio Sets from $232, several desk deals as low as $36, and even Ameriwood Rebel has fallen to $159. Oh, and let’s not forget that this leather sectional sofa is $679 and that you can grab Govee’s Wireless Weather Station for $23.

Modway Render 71-inch Mid-Century Modern TV Stand features:

  • Organic aesthetic, clean lines, and flared profile bring mid-century intrigue to your living space. Update your home decor with this mid-century modern media console TV stand
  • Designed for media storage and gaming consoles, this entertainment center features spacious shelving with two adjustable sliding slatted doors for both display and concealed storage
  • Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, and lounge areas, this media console accommodates your entertainment essentials with ease while supporting flat screen TVs up to 78 inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Modway

About the Author

Filtrete’s Smart Air Purifier cleanses 310-sq. ft...
Uplift HomePod, Echo, or Nest devices with these smart ...
Change purses often? This organizer makes the switch ea...
Amazon’s Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager plung...
Skip the Instant Pot tax: this Insignia 6-qt. pressure ...
Score JLab Audio’s JBuds Air Icon true wireless e...
At just $30, you can finally give skating a try with th...
Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular falls to just $1 shy...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 55%

Just $13.50 will score you X-Mount’s 55-inch full motion TV mount at a new Amazon low

$13.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max hit new low, latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini $600, more

Learn More
Save $100

Filtrete’s Smart Air Purifier cleanses 310-sq. ft. of space for $230 (Save $100, New low)

$230 Learn More
37% off

Uplift HomePod, Echo, or Nest devices with these smart speaker outlet shelves from $5 each

$5 each Learn More
Get organized

Change purses often? This organizer makes the switch easy from $12, today only

From $12 Learn More

Save $400 on RYOBI’s 42-inch zero turn electric mower + more lawn deals from $99

Learn More
48% off

Amazon’s Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager plunges to $20.50 (Save 48%, New low)

$20.50 Learn More

Skip the Instant Pot tax: this Insignia 6-qt. pressure cooker is only $25 (Save 50%)

Learn More