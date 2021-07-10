Make a statement with Modway’s expansive 71-inch Mid-Century TV Stand: $268.50 (Reg. $320)

Amazon is offering the Modway Render 71-inch Mid-Century Modern TV Stand for $268.52 shipped. That’s over $51 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. If you have been on the hunt for a way to class up the living room, this stand is a great way to do it. Owners are bound to appreciate its mid-century modern styling in addition to plenty of storage throughout. This paves the way for holding everything from video game consoles to streaming media players, and much more. The top surface is sturdy enough to uphold a 78-inch TV. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Embrace an even sleeker appearance when pairing today’s purchase with Amazon’s $33 No-Stud TV Wall Mount. It is strong enough to prop up to an 80-inch television. I can tell you first hand that it is a cinch to install. Thanks to a slim design, it only pushes your TV out by an inch and is great way to modernize the look of your home theater.

Why stop there when there are many other furniture deals that are ripe for the picking? Examples include Amazon’s 4-piece Wicker Patio Sets from $232, several desk deals as low as $36, and even Ameriwood Rebel has fallen to $159. Oh, and let’s not forget that this leather sectional sofa is $679 and that you can grab Govee’s Wireless Weather Station for $23.

Modway Render 71-inch Mid-Century Modern TV Stand features:

Organic aesthetic, clean lines, and flared profile bring mid-century intrigue to your living space. Update your home decor with this mid-century modern media console TV stand

Designed for media storage and gaming consoles, this entertainment center features spacious shelving with two adjustable sliding slatted doors for both display and concealed storage

Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, and lounge areas, this media console accommodates your entertainment essentials with ease while supporting flat screen TVs up to 78 inches

