Snag Amazon’s 4-piece Wicker Patio Set for $247, more from $232 (Up to $93 off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 4-piece Rattan-Textured Wicker Patio Set for $246.75 shipped. Today’s offer shaves just over $93 off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This Amazon-made patio set paves the way for comfortably enjoying the outdoors with friends and family. It comes with two chairs and a loveseat, ensuring a total of four people have a place to sit down. You’ll also get a coffee table, which is bound to come in handy for holding snacks, drinks, and the list goes on. Hand-woven poly wicker is used throughout and each piece is upheld by a steel frame. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find yet another discounted 4-piece patio set for $232.

We’ve also spotted the Amazon Basics 4-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set for $232.16 shipped. That’s $68 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked. Like the lead deal, this offering includes a loveseat, two chairs, and a glass-top coffee table. You’ll benefit from weather-resistant materials and a steel frame, helping this investment last for a longer period of time. Rated 4/5 stars.

Prior to having guests over, you may want to tidy up your yard. Thankfully we’ve spotted two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at $275. You can also make snacks quickly with Dash’s Safe-Slice Mandoline at $34.50. And if you’d like to enjoy an outdoor movie night, a nice list of Epson projectors are on sale from $400. Finally, don’t forget that you can keep tabs on the upcoming forecast with Govee’s Wireless Weather Station at $23.

Amazon Basics 4-piece Rattan-Textured Wicker Patio Set features:

4-piece outdoor seating set provides a warm, welcoming seating area for family and friends

Set includes 2 chairs, 1 love seat, and 1 coffee table

Made of hand-woven poly wicker and a durable powder-coated steel frame for reliable strength

Plush seat cushions for sitting comfort; grey color nicely complements the wicker

Loveseat offers a 500-pound maximum weight capacity

Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

