Create your own fresh pasta in 10 minutes with this Philips Noodle maker at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus (HR2375/06) for $199.95 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and direct. Regularly $300, today’s deal is a solid $100 price drop, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. The next best price we can find is a $250 offer on eBay. Fresh pasta is a real treat and making your own just got a whole lot easier and more affordable with today’s $100 deal on this Philips machine. Drop your ingredients inside and it automatically mixes, kneads, and extrudes your favorite pasta/noodles in as little as 10-minutes. It includes four shaping discs for spaghetti, fettuccini, penne, and lasagna/dumpling, as well as a noddle cutter, cleaning tool, and measuring cup alongside support for a wealth of different ingredients (“like egg, vegetable juices, herbs and flours”). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it’ll take much longer and require some elbow grease on your part, there are much more affordable pasta makers out there. This ISILER manual pasta roller sells for $40 shipped at Amazon and carries solid ratings from over 2,800 Amazon customers. While not quite as convenient, it will save you a ton and can create various shapes and widths just the same.

More on the Philips Pasta Maker Plus:

Fresh flavorful pasta and noodles has never been easier. It automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes your favorites. Add the ingredients and it does the rest – 1/2 pounds pasta in as little as 10 minutes Experiment with an unlimited number of ingredients like egg, vegetable juices, herbs and flours to create healthy and delicious gourmet, gluten free and colorful pastas for your family and friends. Four shaping discs to create various types of pasta and noodles: Spaghetti, fettuccini, penne and lasagna/Dumpling; Pasta/noodle cutter, cleaning tool and measuring cup.

