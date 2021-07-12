Take your blender game next level, deep deals on Blendtec’s Classic 575 at $185 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $184.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $400 direct from Blendtec, this model currently fetches around $300 at Amazon. Today’s deal is as much as $215 under the MSRP, $115 below Amazon, and the best we can find. This is a great chance to bring a high-end blender home without paying anywhere near full price. This model can crush just about anything you might need it to along with the ability to heat soups and sauces, and then clean itself when you’re done. An on-board LCD display is complemented by the 90-ounce blending jar, four 1-touch preset programs, a 5-speed manual control, and more. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon and ships with a 1-year warranty. More details below.

If the professional-grade model above is still overkill for your needs, take a look at the Oster Blender Pro 1200. It sells for $60 shipped on Amazon right now with far more impressive customer ratings from over 11,000 purchasers. It’s not quite as powerful nor will it heat the soups up, but it will still be great for daily smoothies and summer cocktails.

We are also still tracking the lowest price of the year on Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter alongside a host of household essentials right here. We have multi-cookers, air purifiers, outdoor furniture for the patio, lighting, kitchen accessories, and more all on sale on our home goods guide.

More on the Blendtec 575 Blender:

Commercial grade power and incredible versatility combine to bring you the Blendtec Classic 575, the ultimate all-in-one appliance. Preprogrammed cycles make it easier than ever to create smoothies, salsas, hot soups, and more. Preprogrammed CyclesDuplicate your favorite restaurant’s smoothies and mixed drinks at home! The Blendtec Classic 575 features a preprogrammed Smoothie cycle that creates the perfect smoothies every time, and the Clean cycle takes the work out of cleanup.

