Home Depot takes up to $150 off tools and combo kits from RYOBI, Milwaukee, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently taking as much as $150 off a selection tools and combo kits from RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Shipping is free across the board and in-store pickup is also available. Now that summer is in full swing, it’s likely time to start chipping away at all of those home improvement tasks that have been piling up. But if you’ve been lacking the tools to get a specific project done, today’s sale enters as a notable chance to refresh your tool kit with deep discounts attached. You’ll find everything from more entry-level kits with drill/driver combos to full-fledged offerings for DIY novices to really kit out their setup, all backed by 4+ star ratings. Head below for our top picks.

Notable Home Depot tool discounts:

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your space now that you’ve knocked out some improvement projects. Alongside this ongoing discount on Amazon’s in-house wicker patio set, we’re now tracking a deep markdown on Blendtec’s Classic 575 blender at $185.

RYOBI ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit featues:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Hand Vacuum has a powerful motor and a dual-filter system that captures material for removal and provides exceptional suction power. The ONE+ Circular Saw features front pommel handle for 2-handed operation and a left side blade for better cutline visibility. The ONE+ Random Orbit Sander delivers 10,000 orbits per minute (OPM) for a smooth, swirl-free finish on your work surface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!