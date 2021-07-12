Crispy deliciousness? Check. 80% less oil? Done. Dash 3-quart air fryer oven sees new low at $58

Amazon is offering the Dash Aircrisp Pro 3-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $58.30 shipped. Typically fetching $100, you can save over $42 today and mark a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve yet to give air frying a shot, today’s deal is a great place to start. It includes eight frying presets, a sizeable 3-quart fryer basket, and Aircrisp technology designed to keep your food fresh, not greasy, with up to 80% less oil than traditional frying. Perfect for quick dinners and stress-free snacks, or reheating leftovers without any will it microwave? guesswork. Over 4,400 home cooks have found it be a worthy addition to their kitchens, leaving it an average 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

Don’t need quite so much frying room? This 2-quart model from Dash is only $43. This option has a simple analog interface instead of the Aircrisp’s digital one, so all you have to do is pick a temperature, set the timer, and you’re set. All the same health benefits, as $15 under our lead deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 13,000 customers.

If cooking with air has you feeling like you’re walking on it, then you’ll love the deal we found on this adorable Bella Stir Stick Popcorn Maker for just $14. Aside from bringing some vintage flare to your movie nights, this 800W device can make up to 20-cups of popcorn at a time – plenty for the whole family to enjoy. You can find even more deals like these rounded up in our home goods guide, so with all of today’s savings, it might be wroth popping over to see what else we’ve got in store.

Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer + Oven Cooker:

Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

Safer: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!