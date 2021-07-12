Herman Miller Home Office 2.0 sale delivers 15% off + free shipping on its iconic designs

Herman Miller is currently running a Home Office 2.0 sale with 15% off over 200 items priced as low as $5.95 and free shipping included on all orders. Herman Miller sales only come around a few times per year, and today’s discounts match what we normally see offered, even during Black Friday. If you’re still working from home, then it could be time to give you space an ergonomic and visual upgrade at the same time. Whether you’re in need of a new chair, desk, or some other accessories, this sale is well worth shopping and picking something up. Personally, I’d recommend giving the Aeron or Embody chairs a look, but head below for how we think you should outfit your office during this sale.

If you’re not sure where to start with Herman Miller, then the iconic Aeron or Embody chairs are the perfect jumping off point. Personally, I’ve used an Aeron chair since 2017 when I joined 9to5 and instantly fell in love with it. The mesh design allows my back to breathe fully and it offers insane lumbar support. I just love how it feels when sitting in it. Normally starting at $995, you’ll find that the Aeron is down to a $845.75 beginning price, with it goes up depending on what options you choose. The Embody, however, is great for those who are a bit taller as it has a higher back. With a non-sale price of $1,495, you’ll find that the iconic Embody is now available for as low as $1,270.75.

Of course, chairs aren’t the only thing on sale here. You’ll also find that Herman Miller’s Nevi Sit to Stand Table is discounted to $760.75 from its normal going rate $895. There’s also the Motia Sit-to-Stand Desk from $1,015.75 from $1,095 as well. Both of these desks would be great if you’re looking to be more active during the workday. I frequently change from sitting to standing at my desk and it’s something that helps the day not only go by quicker, but allows me to stay healthier in the process.

These are far from the only discounts available, as Herman Miller put over 200 items on sale. You’ll also find price drops on the company’s pens, office organization gear, and even bookcases. Though, if you’re on tighter budgets, you should absolutely swing by our home goods guide for other deals that we find each day. One instant of a deal to check into is this Globe Electric Madison Lamp, which is down to $26. It’ll give your office an elegant upgrade without breaking the bank.

More on the Herman Miller Aeron Chair:

Aeron office chair revolutionized office seating with its defining design qualities: the pioneering Pellicle suspension material and its patented PostureFit SL back support, which affords the ideal sit — chest open, shoulders back, pelvis tilted slightly forward. Combining a deep knowledge of human-centered design with cutting-edge technology, the classic Aeron chair is engineered with state-of-the-art adjustability, from the arms, seat height, depth, and recline, to help you maintain the optimal seating posture so you can focus on the task at hand. And it comes available in three chair sizes, offering the most comfort to the largest range of users.

