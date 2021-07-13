No more waiting for cold brew, the Presto Rapid Dorothy does it in 15 mins. at $35 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now offering the Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $34.88 shipped. Regularly $70 and more recently fetching closer to $50, today’s offer is up to 50% off, $15 under the 2021 going rate, and a new Amazon all-time low. You can find a cold brew maker out there for less, but not very many that can get the job done this quick and easy. No more waiting 12- to 24-hours for the cold coffee to steep, this rapid brewer can have to ready to go in just 15-minutes to cut down on prep time. Simply fill the 22-ounce carafe with water, adjust the whirlpool settings to your liking, add some coffee grounds, and push go. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
Now, if you don’t mind waiting overnight, check out this Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker. It sells for $18 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 6,300 Amazon customers. This one can brew 1.6-quarts at a time and will save you some cash in the process, providing you don’t mind waiting the 12+ hours for it to do its thing.
More on the Presto Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker:
- Make smooth, flavorful cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes. No more waiting 12 to 24 hours.
- Rapid cold brew technology spins coffee grounds through water “tornado” to make cold brew fast.
- No bitterness because coffee grounds are never exposed to high temperatures.
- Fill carafe with water, adjust whirlpool speed, add coffee grounds, and brew.
- Spinning water rapidly circulates coffee grounds for quick, complete flavor extraction.
