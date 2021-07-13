No more waiting for cold brew, the Presto Rapid Dorothy does it in 15 mins. at $35 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now offering the Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $34.88 shipped. Regularly $70 and more recently fetching closer to $50, today’s offer is up to 50% off, $15 under the 2021 going rate, and a new Amazon all-time low. You can find a cold brew maker out there for less, but not very many that can get the job done this quick and easy. No more waiting 12- to 24-hours for the cold coffee to steep, this rapid brewer can have to ready to go in just 15-minutes to cut down on prep time. Simply fill the 22-ounce carafe with water, adjust the whirlpool settings to your liking, add some coffee grounds, and push go. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t mind waiting overnight, check out this Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker. It sells for $18 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 6,300 Amazon customers. This one can brew 1.6-quarts at a time and will save you some cash in the process, providing you don’t mind waiting the 12+ hours for it to do its thing.

Then go dive into today’s food storage sale with sets starting from $7 and our home goods guide for even more. You’ll a host of notable air fryer deals from $49.50 as well as desk solutions for your home office from $39, this Bella Stir Stick Popcorn Maker, and an ongoing $100 price drop on the Philips Pasta Maker.

More on the Presto Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Make smooth, flavorful cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes. No more waiting 12 to 24 hours.

Rapid cold brew technology spins coffee grounds through water “tornado” to make cold brew fast.

No bitterness because coffee grounds are never exposed to high temperatures.

Fill carafe with water, adjust whirlpool speed, add coffee grounds, and brew.

Spinning water rapidly circulates coffee grounds for quick, complete flavor extraction.

