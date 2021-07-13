FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

No more waiting for cold brew, the Presto Rapid Dorothy does it in 15 mins. at $35 (Reg. $50+)

-
AmazonPresto
Reg. $50+ $35

Amazon is now offering the Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $34.88 shipped. Regularly $70 and more recently fetching closer to $50, today’s offer is up to 50% off, $15 under the 2021 going rate, and a new Amazon all-time low. You can find a cold brew maker out there for less, but not very many that can get the job done this quick and easy. No more waiting 12- to 24-hours for the cold coffee to steep, this rapid brewer can have to ready to go in just 15-minutes to cut down on prep time. Simply fill the 22-ounce carafe with water, adjust the whirlpool settings to your liking, add some coffee grounds, and push go. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if you don’t mind waiting overnight, check out this Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker. It sells for $18 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 6,300 Amazon customers. This one can brew 1.6-quarts at a time and will save you some cash in the process, providing you don’t mind waiting the 12+ hours for it to do its thing. 

Then go dive into today’s food storage sale with sets starting from $7 and our home goods guide for even more. You’ll a host of notable air fryer deals from $49.50 as well as desk solutions for your home office from $39, this Bella Stir Stick Popcorn Maker, and an ongoing $100 price drop on the Philips Pasta Maker

 More on the Presto Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

  • Make smooth, flavorful cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes. No more waiting 12 to 24 hours.
  • Rapid cold brew technology spins coffee grounds through water “tornado” to make cold brew fast.
  • No bitterness because coffee grounds are never exposed to high temperatures.
  • Fill carafe with water, adjust whirlpool speed, add coffee grounds, and brew.
  • Spinning water rapidly circulates coffee grounds for quick, complete flavor extraction.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Presto

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer just fell to $9 P...
Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25...
Let Apple’s 12-inch Leather Sleeve keep your prev...
Barkan’s TV Wall Mount protrudes just 1.1 inches,...
TicWatch GTH Smartwatch measures skin temp, respiration...
Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees first Amazon d...
Govee smart multi-color table lamp with music sync, voi...
Barrage of monitor markdowns from $140: Curved, UltraWi...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $30

Keurig K-Supreme Plus makes coffee your way, down to $159.50 shipped (Save $30)

$159.50 Learn More
Reg. $200

Brim’s espresso machine upgrades your morning brew at an Amazon low of $144

$144 Learn More
30% off

This Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer just fell to $9 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

$9 Learn More
Save $20

Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25.6K DPI gaming mouse at $20 off

$100 Learn More

Wyze launches Light Strip and Light Strip Pro with individually addressable LEDs, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Cessabit, klocki, Star Traders, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

FREE+ Learn More
Rare discount

LEGO’s new 1,200-piece Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set sees first discount to $115, more

$115 Learn More
40% off

Snag Targus’ sleek Urban Essential Backpack for $21 (New low, Save 40%)

$21 Learn More