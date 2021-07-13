FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home workout gear up to 60% off: Cubii Under Desk Elliptical, benches, weights, more from $65

Today only, Woot is offering up to 60% off a range home workout gear with deals from $65. One standout is the Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical at $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $250, and currently fetching as much on Amazon, this is a $50 discount and the lowest total we can find. Designed to neatly sit beneath your desk or at your feet on the couch, it’s a great way to get a workout in while you’re getting some work done or watching Netflix. It has eight levels of resistance, a built-in LCD for tracking progress, calories burned, strides pedaled, and more, as well as a “whisper quiet” design. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,500 Amazon customers. More deals below. 

More home workout gear deals:

You’ll find even more home workout equipment right here and in our sports/fitness deal hub. We are still tracking some great deals on Pure Protein bars to support your workout routine as well as Sunny Health & Fitness’ Indoor Exercise Bike, and more. Just be sure to check out the new Upright GO S posture device and the all-new Garmin Approach R10 before your next tee time. 

More on Cubii Jr.:

A seated elliptical which lets you get a workout in without sacrificing time. Features a built in display monitor to track your workouts. Cubii Jr. is specifically designed and manufactured to be whisper quiet so as to not disturb those around you. Discreetly workout at home or in the office without anyone knowing you’re pedaling. Cubii Jr. will be your silent personal trainer.

