All-new Garmin Approach R10 simulates 42,000+ golf courses, captures 12 swing metrics, more

If you can’t make it out to a golf course as frequently as you’d like, Garmin has your back. The all-new Garmin Approach R10 is touted as a device that can “bring the course to you.” The portable launch monitor is the latest addition to the company’s Approach lineup and can be used at home, the driving range, and more. There are over 42,000 courses that you and up to three other golfers can virtually play through, but an annual or monthly Garmin Golf membership will be required. Metrics ranging from club head speed to ball speed, spin, launch angle, launch direction, smash factor, and more are captured and reported for each shot you take. Continue reading to learn more.

Garmin Approach R10 will let you golf just about anywhere

If climate or a busy lifestyle tend to inhibit your ability to get a round of golf in, Garmin Approach R10 is here to save the day. A 3.5 by 2.8 by 1-inch device that weighs in at 5.22 ounces is able to track your swing and even let you play a virtual round of golf with friends. A single charge paves the way for up to 10 hours of use, allowing you to play most of the day.

To tap into virtual golf, you’ll need to have a Garmin Golf subscription. A 30-day trial will provide access to over 42,000 courses free of charge. After that, you’ll need to either pay $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Even if you don’t subscribe, you can still use Garmin Approach R10 to capture more than a dozen golf metrics. Each shot you take is recorded via video, so you tweak your form for even better shots going forward.

Pricing and availability

While Garmin Approach R10 has officially been unveiled, it is not yet available for order. Garmin’s website allows interested parties to sign up for a release notification and a new Amazon listing currently shows it as temporarily out of stock. Once it does go on sale, be sure to have $599.99 set aside. Garmin estimates Approach R10 to be in stock and ready to ship somewhere between five to eight weeks from now. This tentative release date works out to sometime in August or September.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I haven’t made it out to a golf course in years. That’s not due to a lack of enjoyment, but simply because I have a hard time stomaching the expense. There are a lot of other activities I can end up doing that cost much less than playing 9 or 18 holes of golf. This is why I find Garmin Approach R10 to be a fascinating and compelling device.

At $599.99, there’s no arguing that the initial cost of ownership is high. But $9.99/month or $99.99/year for unlimited virtual golfing via Garmin Golf is intriguing. The fact that up to three other players can join in the fun will arguably make Garmin Approach R10 a fun piece of gear to have around the house.

