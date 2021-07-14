All 3 NEOGEO mini consoles with included gamepads just fell to $80 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack bundle for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a 20% price drop, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. This deal applies to all three colorways as well: International, USA, or Japanese. These bundles come with a pair of optional NEOGEO gamepads and an HDMI cable to connect your new mini console to the big screen. Loaded with 40 classic SNK titles, including Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, King of Fighters games, and more, these are as ideal to enjoy with friends as they are for your gaming collection. The 2-player action on the big-screen is a solid experience here, but you’ll also find playable on-board arcade controls and a 3.5-inch LCD display as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the extra controllers and HDMI cable aren’t of interest for your needs, you can scoop up this console on its own for under $60 shipped instead. You’ll still need to bring an HDMI cable to the party if you want to get it on the big screen, but this is a great way to score one for less, especially if it’s going to be mostly a collector’s item.

While we are talking vintage gaming and arcade action, be sure to check out the latest New Wave Toys’ machine starring Q*bert as well as the Arcade1Up classic Simpsons cabinet too. But we also saw some new models hit for E3 2021 this year headlined by the this epic Arcade1Up Turtles in Time arcade, just be sure to take a look at these limited-edition Mandalorian pinball machines while you’re at it.

More on the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack:

Neogeo mini Pro player Pack includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on NEOGEO platform, including the ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal fury’, ‘metal Slug’, ‘Samurai showdown’ And much more!

Neogeo mini Pro player Pack contains the mini Console with its own built-in 3.5″ Lcd screen, joystick and controls, and two pad controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.

Neogeo mini’s arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous NEOGEO arcade machines.

