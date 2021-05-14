Fans of the Mandalorian have had no shortage of merchandise from the popular Star Wars series to get their hands on as of late, but a popular pinball game maker is now joining the fray with the launch of some all-new arcade machines. Sporting three different designs straight out of a galaxy far, far away, these limited-edition cabinets pair the brand’s expertise with some unique Mandalorian-inspired designs. Head below for all of the details.

Stern debuts new Mandalorian pinball machines

Anyone looking to add some Star Wars action to the game room with some authentic arcade action has long had to Arcade1Up’s retro-themed cabinet to look to as the only option. But now, a veteran in the industry is putting a bounty on the space in your game room with the first Mandalorian pinball machines.

Stern is launching three new versions of its classic pinball cabinets, all decked out in iconography and graphics from the now fan-favorite Disney+ series. Across each of the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition Mandalorian pinball machines, the internal gameplay track is just about the same.







There are plenty of notable characters and iconic vehicles from the Mandalorian making an appearance as themed ramps, bumpers, and other obstacles to help you rack up points. There’s notably a miniature version of the Razor Crest as well as the galaxy’s cutest bounty of Grogu himself up in the corner.

Though on the outside, Stern mixes things up with different designs for all three of the machines. The different designs all rock decals on the sides to stand out amongst other cabinets or the rest of your Star Wars paraphernalia. And to complete the experience, there’s plenty of fitting lights and sound effects that deliver on the Mandalorian arcade action in a way that only pinball can.

Pricing on these new Stern Mandalorian pinball machines starts at $6,199 for the Pro model and climbs up to $9,199 for those hoping to lock in the Limited Edition version. Only 750 of each cabinet have been produced, making these some of the more collectible releases out there for Star Wars fans looking to deck out their arcade setups.

9to5Toys’ Take:

If it weren’t for the exorbitant pricing that makes these a better fit for an actual arcade than your at-home game room, these would be must-haves for any Star Wars fan. And honestly, they still kind of are with just how eye-catching the Mandalorian graphics and details are throughout all three of the new pinball machines. Throw in the fact that these are limited run releases, and I think these check just about all of the boxes for more dedicated fans of the series.

