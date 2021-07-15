Nokia’s latest unlocked Android smartphone are now up to 33% off starting at $130

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a clear case for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 155 customers and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect. Head below for more from $130.

The Nokia Android smartphone savings also continues today with another pair of discounts. Notably, you’ll be able to score the Nokia 5.4 128GB smartphone for $179.99 at Amazon. Down from $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $10 below our previous mention. Centered around a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, Nokia 5.4 arrives with hole punch camera design on the front that enables facial unlock features. Around back there’s a rear fingerprint scanner alongside a 48MP quad-camera array. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM card support, and a headphone jack. Rated 4/5 stars.

And last up, Amazon is also discounting the Nokia 3.4 64GB handset to $129.99, delivering yet another notable price cut. Coming within $5 of the all-time low, this is the second-best price to date and amounts to 28% in savings. This smartphone arrives as the most affordable of the batch, but still packs a 6.39-inch HD+ display, triple camera array, and fingerprint scanner. Over 210 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution.

