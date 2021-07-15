FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nokia’s latest unlocked Android smartphone are now up to 33% off starting at $130

-
AmazonAndroidNokia
Save 33% From $130

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a clear case for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 155 customers and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect. Head below for more from $130.

The Nokia Android smartphone savings also continues today with another pair of discounts. Notably, you’ll be able to score the Nokia 5.4 128GB smartphone for $179.99 at Amazon. Down from $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $10 below our previous mention. Centered around a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, Nokia 5.4 arrives with hole punch camera design on the front that enables facial unlock features. Around back there’s a rear fingerprint scanner alongside a 48MP quad-camera array. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM card support, and a headphone jack. Rated 4/5 stars.

And last up, Amazon is also discounting the Nokia 3.4 64GB handset to $129.99, delivering yet another notable price cut. Coming within $5 of the all-time low, this is the second-best price to date and amounts to 28% in savings. This smartphone arrives as the most affordable of the batch, but still packs a 6.39-inch HD+ display, triple camera array, and fingerprint scanner. Over 210 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Nokia

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

YITAHOME Racing Style Massage Gaming Chair takes $145 p...
Charge four devices at once with Anker’s PowerExt...
This 3-in-1 4K30 HDMI Switcher cuts out cable finagling...
Samsung’s new 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar...
Snag Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintai...
ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stic...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls...
Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading servi...
Show More Comments

Related

New lows

Save up to $100 on the latest OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at new all-time lows

$100 off Learn More
75% off

GAP Factory’s End of Season Clearance takes up to 75% off + extra 30% off with deals from $5

from $5 Learn More
All-time lows

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac can now be yours with up to $130 in savings attached

$130 off Learn More

Ubiquiti brings 10GbE networking to the UniFi lineup with new 4-port Switch Flex XG

Learn More
Save $145

YITAHOME Racing Style Massage Gaming Chair takes $145 plunge to new all-time low of $105

$105 Learn More
Save 25%

Charge four devices at once with Anker’s PowerExtend USB 2 Mini strip for $10.50

$10.50 Learn More

Nixon Heat Watch brings Olympian-ready waterproofing to world’s thinnest digital design

Learn More
$80 off

CRAFTSMAN’s 6-gal. air compressor ships with two nailers + a stapler at $199

$199 Learn More