FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $140 on this 10-pc. Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set at $60 shipped

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsCuisinart
Reg. $200 $60

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 10-piece Cuisinart Classic P88 Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $59.99 shipped. Also matched direct at Best Buy. Regularly up to $200, and currently fetching a bloated $277+ at Walmart, today’s deal is up to $140 in savings and the lowest we can find. If you’re looking for a complete cookware upgrade, this is a great set to consider, and especially so at this price. Alongside the included lifetime warranty, you’re looking at a four pan set with tempered glass lids and a 3-piece set of cooking utensils. Stay-cool handles, “drip-free” rims, and a dishwasher-safe design round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Don’t need those extra utensils in the kit above? Consider this well-rated Gotham Steel 5-piece set instead at under $40 shipped on Amazon. It includes a couple of frying pans and a nice pot with tempered glass lids, a metal utensil-safe design, and the ability to get thrown in the oven at up to 500-degrees to finish your dishes off like a pro. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers. 

The cooking deals don’t stop there today though. We also have a solid offer on the regularly up to $100 Insignia stainless steel air fryer today at $40 shipped as well as this Elite Gourmet single serve coffee maker for just $19. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional deals including Oral-B electric toothbrushes from $27.50, yesterday’s offer on Ember’s Temperature Control Mug, and this 3-piece Amazon Basics Gliding Patio Set

More on the Cuisinart Classic P88 Stainless Steel Cookware:

The 10 Piece Set includes pans for virtually any cooking task a home chef undertakes with measurement markings for ease of use. We also included a second skillet and the versatile sauté pan to the 7 Piece Set to allow cooks to prepare more dishes at once, or make larger portions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Load up on dog/cat food and treats from $3.50 with up t...
Illuminate your yard with 96-feet of LED string lightin...
Score a regularly up to $100 Insignia stainless steel a...
Elite Gourmet single serve coffee maker brews your own ...
Oral-B electric toothbrushes from $27.50: Star Wars Kid...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is finally more affordabl...
Perfect fades await: this 13-piece barber kit is at a n...
Ember’s prev-gen. Temperature Control Mug keeps y...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30

New Amazon all-time low hits Rubbermaid’s oven-safe Glass Storage Set at $23.50

$23.50 Learn More
Reg. $40

OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack now matching Amazon low at $28 (Reg. $40)

$289 Learn More
27% off

Amazon’s 73-pc. Wrench and Screwdriver Set plunges to $13 (Save 27%, New low)

$13 Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Elgato Wave XLR lets you use your favorite mic + custom mix nine audio channels, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Flatlandia, Lonely Hacker, Dark Rage RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More
2021 low

Spigen’s popular S350 Apple Watch Charging Stand adheres to your nightstand for $11

$11 Learn More
All-time low

Apple’s AirPods Max fall to new all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More