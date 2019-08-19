Back in 2018, we couldn’t go more than a month or so without LEGO debuting a new BrickHeadz character. It’s been a different story this year, as the brand has put out very few of the brick-built figures. Today LEGO is looking to change that with with the announcement of its newest BrickHeadz Scarecrow. Stacking up to 140 pieces, the company’s latest festive figure will be arriving just in time for fall. Hit the jump for more details.

Coming to us from PromoBricks, LEGO’s latest BrickHeadz set will expand upon the seasonal character line. In the past we’ve gotten a large batch of figures released to coincide with holidays and other events, from Christmas to halloween and more. Perfectly fitting for fall, soon you’ll be able to assemble a brick-built scarecrow.

Comprised of 140 pieces, LEGO’s scarecrow BrickHeadz is right on par with many of the past introductions into the lineup. Alongside the figure himself, there’s two little scenery pieces to complete the autumn aesthetic. Unfortunately, this time around there aren’t any exclusive elements like several other figures have.

Assemble the BrickHeadz Scarecrow starting in September

While unofficially announced from LEGO, we’re expecting to see the new BrickHeadz Scarecrow set debut on September 1st. That’s when we’ll be getting the new Friends Central Perk set as well as LEGO’s 19th Collectible Minifigure Series. It’s slated to retail for $9.99, just like most of the BrickHeadz figures we’ve seen in the past.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’m personally a massive BrickHeadz fan. So with new releases being few and far between this year, today’s announcement is a greatly appreciated. Not only does the figure itself pack the usual amount of charm, but it shows that LEGO hasn’t given up on series. Hopefully we’ll see some new additions arrive towards winter, but for now LEGO’s new BrickHeadz Scarecrow is enough to hold me over.

