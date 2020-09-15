Each year, LEGO releases a collection of new BrickHeadz figures to coincide with holidays, change of seasons, and other events. Halloween is around the corner, and LEGO is taking that as an opportunity to officially release its latest brick-built character. This year’s falls to a new LEGO Frankenstein BrickHeadz that’s assembled out of 108 pieces and packs some new printed pieces to pull off the character’s iconic look. Head below for all the details, including how to add this one to your collection.

LEGO debuts latest seasonal BrickHeadz

LEGO hasn’t been dropping new BrickHeadz figures with the same frequency that we saw in past years. But what we’ve seen this year has certainly been exciting so far, with the recent Baby Yoda and Mandalorian figures stealing the show. Now with Halloween on the horizon, we’re getting yet another new character to kick off the fall.

This time around, you’ll be able to assemble a LEGO version of Frankenstein’s monster as 2020’s latest seasonal BrickHeadz. The build stacks up to 108 pieces and recreates the classic horror star in the same blocky style that we’ve come to expect from the brick-built characters. Notably, LEGO is mixing up the usual design to give him a much larger head than you’d typically find, which really helps nail the authenticity.

LEGO is also employing three new printed pieces to help brick Frankenstein to the BrickHeadz lineup. On top of some new eye pieces, you’ll find a grey suit brick in the torso alongside the character’s stitching on the forehead. Some other details sprinkled throughout like silver studs on the neck also complete the look.

This year’s Halloween BrickHeadz figure is also notable in that it’s the first time we’re seeing LEGO partner with a licensed property for one of its seasonal figures. All of the releases that aren’t from another LEGO theme are typically pretty generic characters like 2019’s scarecrow. But this year, we’re getting a collaboration with Universal in order to bring Frankenstein to brick-built form.

Now available for purchase

The new BrickHeadz Frankenstein is now available for purchase direct from LEGO and enters with a $9.99 price tag. That’s in line with nearly every other character we’ve seen in the past.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO BrickHeadz are some of the easiest kits to recommend for their more affordable price tags and overall display-ability, especially when it comes to decorating for the holidays. This year’s certainly doesn’t disappoint. It will easily be a must-have for a lot of LEGO fans and Halloween enthusiasts alike.

