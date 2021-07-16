Samsung’s 49-inch G9 UltraWide is now $700 off, more cert. refurb displays from $140

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors headlined by the 49-inch Odyssey G9 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $999.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally fetching $1,700, today’s offer is $190 under the Amazon all-time low and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. Samsung’s latest gaming monitor delivers a curved display to your battlestation with 49-inches of screen real estate. It packs a 1400p resolution alongside 1ms response time, both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and a QLED panel. There’s also Infinity Core Lighting to add some extra flare to your setup on top of the DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,100 and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more from $140.

Other refurbished Samsung monitor deals:

While you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your battlestation in our PC gaming guide, like this ongoing discount on a gaming chair at $104. But if it’s for diving into your favorite titles while on-the-go, be sure to check out our coverage of the new Steam Deck that just launched yesterday.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor features:

Game to your full potential with this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor. The 1 ms response time minimizes motion blur and ghosting for sharp details, while the NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technology eliminate input lag for fast-paced gameplay. This Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor has Infinity Core Lighting to complement your gaming setup, and QLED technology ensures accurate color reproduction for immersive viewing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!