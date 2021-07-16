FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 49-inch G9 UltraWide is now $700 off, more cert. refurb displays from $140

-
Best PC Gaming DealswootSamsung
From $140 $700 off

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors headlined by the 49-inch Odyssey G9 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $999.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally fetching $1,700, today’s offer is $190 under the Amazon all-time low and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. Samsung’s latest gaming monitor delivers a curved display to your battlestation with 49-inches of screen real estate. It packs a 1400p resolution alongside 1ms response time, both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and a QLED panel. There’s also Infinity Core Lighting to add some extra flare to your setup on top of the DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,100 and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more from $140.

Other refurbished Samsung monitor deals:

While you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your battlestation in our PC gaming guide, like this ongoing discount on a gaming chair at $104. But if it’s for diving into your favorite titles while on-the-go, be sure to check out our coverage of the new Steam Deck that just launched yesterday.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor features:

Game to your full potential with this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor. The 1 ms response time minimizes motion blur and ghosting for sharp details, while the NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technology eliminate input lag for fast-paced gameplay. This Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor has Infinity Core Lighting to complement your gaming setup, and QLED technology ensures accurate color reproduction for immersive viewing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

woot

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return within $1 of all-time lo...
Score two adjustable PowerBlock dumbbells for the home ...
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit back to Prime Da...
Apple refurb event goes live at Woot with iPhone 11, Ai...
Uphold two 32-inch or smaller displays on this dual mon...
Steam Deck offers console-level performance in a portab...
TOSOT’s dehumidifier covers 4500-sq. ft. and is n...
Four new monitors drop in price: GIGABYTE 32-inch, port...
Show More Comments

Related

31% off

Barrage of monitor markdowns from $140: Curved, UltraWide, 4K, more up to 31% off

From $140 Learn More
Save $133

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time low at $567 (Rare discount)

$567 Learn More
Save $323

Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor at a new all-time low, more from $200

From $200 Learn More
36% off

Four new monitors drop in price: GIGABYTE 32-inch, portable AOC USB-C, more from $116

From $116 Learn More
50% off

Elevate your desktop for $15 with this 27-inch full-motion dual monitor mount (50% off)

$15 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $20+

Upgrade your home theater with a budget-focused full-motion TV wall mount at just $10

$10 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest $10 or less weekend movie sale has Space Jam, Iron Giant, LEGO, more

$10 or less Learn More