Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Duet Display, Causality, more

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Just make sure you check out this morning’s notable Apple hardware deals as well including a new low on AirPods Max, this price drop on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger, and some refurbished iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. Then come right back here for all of today’s most notable price drops on the App Stores including titles like Harvey’s New Eyes, Duet Display, Causality, RAIN RADAR, Kintsugi, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OrasisHD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Civilization VI: $15 (Reg. $60)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $50, Mortal Kombat 11 $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Human Resource Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Dato: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on Harvey’s New Eyes:

Lily is a shy student of a convent school and life doesn’t go easy on her. Only her remarkable imagination lets her escape the drudgery of everyday life and the tasks of the stern matron. These tasks she attends to with due diligence, no matter how hard or unfair they are. Her innocent, stoic way of following order without further reflection is as tragic as it is eerie. All anger or childlike behavior is buried deep within her.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!