Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $50, Mortal Kombat 11 $20, more

Reg. $60 $50

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, the Switch version of Skyward Sword releases today and this is matching the lowest price we saw for pre-orders. It is still listed at $60 on Amazon. Taking players right back to the beginning of the Legend of Zelda timeline, Skyward Sword has now been upgraded and enhanced for current generation hardware with optional motion controls, a better camera, and updated visuals. “Soar between floating islands and Descend to the treacherous surface world In this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: skyward Sword game.” There are plenty more notable game deals below including Mortal Kombat 11, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Immortals Fenyx Rising, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, HITMAN 2, and much more.

Pre-orders:

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

