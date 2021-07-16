Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $50, Mortal Kombat 11 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, the Switch version of Skyward Sword releases today and this is matching the lowest price we saw for pre-orders. It is still listed at $60 on Amazon. Taking players right back to the beginning of the Legend of Zelda timeline, Skyward Sword has now been upgraded and enhanced for current generation hardware with optional motion controls, a better camera, and updated visuals. “Soar between floating islands and Descend to the treacherous surface world In this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: skyward Sword game.” There are plenty more notable game deals below including Mortal Kombat 11, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Immortals Fenyx Rising, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, HITMAN 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo just unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Sony State of Play Deathloop gameplay, indies, and more
- Nintendo Switch eShop summer sales from $4
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario 3D: All Stars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- HITMAN 2 Xbox $12 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Warner Bros. digital Xbox game sale up to 80% off
- EARTHLOCK eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- PSN Planet of the Discounts digital game sale up to 75% off
- MLB The Show 21 $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Switch $24 (Reg. $60)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz $11 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dishonored 2 + Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Just Cause 4 + Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Family Time Sale up to 80% off
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCADE PAC Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package $20 (Reg. $50+)
- A Knight’s Quest eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Overcooked!: All You Can Eat from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Worlds eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $100)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Swich $25 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $46 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
