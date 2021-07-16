FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is finally more affordable at $80 (Open-box, Orig. $129)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesAppleeBay Daily Deals
Orig. $129 $80

Trusted eBay seller A4C is currently offering Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charging Station for $79.95 shipped in open-box condition. Normally you’d pay $129 for the charger at Amazon, with today’s offer not only marking a rare chance to grab this one for less than retail, but also scoring you 38% in savings and a new all-time low. For comparison, we’ve only seen it on sale twice before and our last mention had it at $112.50 back in April.

Apple’s 2-in-1 Duo charging pad leverages MagSafe in order to top off your iPhone 12 series device with up to 15W speeds. That pairs with a folding design as well as an integrated Apple Watch puck to streamline your nightstand charging setup. It has a unique design that can fold up for throwing in you bag, and sports the usual Apple quality. A 90-day warranty is also included. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alternatively, you could just go with Apple’s standard official MagSafe Charger to save even more cash at $34. While you’ll be missing out on the 2-in-1 design noted above, this provides a more simplistic way to enjoy the new magnetic wireless charging standard as well as the usual first-party Apple perks like a 15W charging output. Though if you want your charger to stay put on the desk, check out ElevationLab’s new MagBase accessory that just launched yesterday.

Otherwise, go shop all of the discounts in our Apple guide before heading on over to peruse mophie’s 25% off sitewide sale. While you’ll find plenty of discounts on iPhone chargers and the like, our minds went right to the all-new Snap+ series which looks to provide affordable alternatives to Apple’s in-house MagSafe gear. We’re seeing the first discount on the MagSafe power bank alongside stands and more.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

eBay Daily Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rock out to a $84 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max...
Apple refurb event goes live at Woot with iPhone 11, Ai...
Lamicall’s #1 best-selling bike phone holder plun...
Save 40% and prop up your phone with this adjustable st...
Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at new all-time low o...
Score the recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at an...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Cases startin...
Apple’s TV show box set sale is joined by Shark Week ...
Show More Comments

Related

ElevationLab’s new MagBase helps your Apple MagSafe charger stay put

Buy now Learn More
Amazon lows

Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone 12 MagSafe cases from $40

From $40 Learn More
Amazon lows

Belkin’s new MagSafe Chargers have dropped to Amazon all-time lows starting at $25

From $25 Learn More
Save now

mophie’s sitewide sale takes 25% off new MagSafe power bank, chargers, more

25% off Learn More
New low

Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case hits Amazon low at $53 + iPhone 12 mini gear

$53 Learn More
40% off

Casely 4th of July sale: 40% off iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases and more from $7.50

Now Live! Learn More

New HyperJuice 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand carries all of your Apple gear + 50% off pre-orders

50% off Learn More

LifeProof unveils new SEE environmentally sustainable MagSafe cases for iPhone 12

Learn More