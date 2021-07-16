Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is finally more affordable at $80 (Open-box, Orig. $129)

Trusted eBay seller A4C is currently offering Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charging Station for $79.95 shipped in open-box condition. Normally you’d pay $129 for the charger at Amazon, with today’s offer not only marking a rare chance to grab this one for less than retail, but also scoring you 38% in savings and a new all-time low. For comparison, we’ve only seen it on sale twice before and our last mention had it at $112.50 back in April.

Apple’s 2-in-1 Duo charging pad leverages MagSafe in order to top off your iPhone 12 series device with up to 15W speeds. That pairs with a folding design as well as an integrated Apple Watch puck to streamline your nightstand charging setup. It has a unique design that can fold up for throwing in you bag, and sports the usual Apple quality. A 90-day warranty is also included. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alternatively, you could just go with Apple’s standard official MagSafe Charger to save even more cash at $34. While you’ll be missing out on the 2-in-1 design noted above, this provides a more simplistic way to enjoy the new magnetic wireless charging standard as well as the usual first-party Apple perks like a 15W charging output. Though if you want your charger to stay put on the desk, check out ElevationLab’s new MagBase accessory that just launched yesterday.

Otherwise, go shop all of the discounts in our Apple guide before heading on over to peruse mophie’s 25% off sitewide sale. While you’ll find plenty of discounts on iPhone chargers and the like, our minds went right to the all-new Snap+ series which looks to provide affordable alternatives to Apple’s in-house MagSafe gear. We’re seeing the first discount on the MagSafe power bank alongside stands and more.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

