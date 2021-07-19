FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Champion Manuscript Backpack at all-time low: $18 (Reg. $25), more

Reg. $25 $18

Amazon is offering the Champion Manuscript Backpack in Heather Gray for $18.90 Prime shipped. Regularly this backpack is priced at $25 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is great for back-to-school and can easily fit you 15-inch MacBook inside its padded sleeve. The straps are also cushioned and the material is breathable. It’s great for both men or women alike and nice for all ages as well. There is a large zippered pocket in the front for added storage as well as a side water bottle space too. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Under Armour Loudon Backpack that’s currently marked down to $26 and regularly goes for $25. You can choose from several color options and it also has a water or stain-resistant fabric. It can easily fir a 15-inch MacBook and rated 4.7/5 stars with over 2,000 positive reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Event that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles.

Champion Manuscript Backpack features:

  • From the fields, to the courts, to the gym. Authentic Champion designs were developed specifically for athletes to improve the way they practiced and played. Innovating for athletes is the culture of Champion. Authentic athletic apparel is our DNA.
  • Side water bottle pocket
  • Slip laptop sleeve
  • Padded strap and back
  • Embroidered logo patch

