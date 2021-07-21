LIFX HomeKit Color LED bulb 2-pack returns to low at $45 shipped (Reg. $65)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering a 2-pack of LIFX Color E26 HomeKit Light Bulbs for $44.99 shipped. Matched direct from Best Buy and Amazon. For comparison, Amazon charges $35 for a single bulb, and this kit regularly fetches $65 at Best Buy. LIFX’s Wi-Fi-connected LED light bulb functions without a hub, making set up simple. It works with Alexa, Assistant, and even Apple’s HomeKit, making it compatible with all three major smart home operating systems. With the ability to control the LIFX bulbs as part of an automation or even through voice commands, there’s a variety of ways to customize these lights. You’ll find an output of 800-lumens as well as the ability reproduce just about any color across the entire RGB spectrum. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While not HomeKit-compatible, Wyze Bulb Color is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. You can pick up two for $27 at Amazon, which makes the bulbs just $13.50 each. Featuring integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll still be able to use this bulb with Amazon’s entire Echo device lineup. Ready to learn more? Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Further expand your smart home with the HomeKit-compatible Arlo Pro 3 camera system or the ecobee3 lite thermostat. Both are on sale today, with the cameras running $270 from $500 and the ecobee down to $130 from $169. After checking out those deals, you’ll want to swing by our smart home guide for other ways to save.

More on the LIFX HomeKit Light Bulb:

A smart, simple, bright (800 lumen), color lightbulb can take bedrooms to sleep-pods; kitchen tables to dining events; and living rooms to cinemas. Control with voice, app, sensors (not included) and partner integrations. With Wi-Fi you don’t need a bridge or hub to set it up. No extra bits of hardware will be cluttering up your surfaces – every bulb works straight outta the box. Works with Alexa, Google and Apple HomeKit and more.

